Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

You Can Grow A Garden In Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s Bellabel Park – Making For An Unusually Pleasant Endgame

by

It’s a multiplayer affair, too.

Nintendo has shared some great new details for Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park, in time for Mario Day.

In their latest trailer, they revealed that you can grow the garden in Bellabel Park, making an unexpectedly pleasant endgame.

By winning in the attractions in Tour Plaza or completing the Toad Brigade Training courses in Camp Central, you can earn Bellabel Water.

You can then bring the Bellabel Water back to Bellabel Park, to grow flowers by flowering the sprouts that you prefer.

You can then decorate Bellabel Park to your liking, but there’s something else. Some flowers bloom with new greetings, and some are instrument flowers. So, you can also curate the instruments that get added to the park’s Popland Band.

Since these courses and attractions are multiplayer affairs, it has the unique distinction of being a multiplayer endgame.

Some fans also found a Pikmin in this trailer. See if you can find it below.

Recent Videos

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy
20 Best Games of 2015-2025 YOU NEED TO REVISIT

20 Best Games of 2015-2025 YOU NEED TO REVISIT
10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem
IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?

IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?
10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED

10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED
Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy

Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE
Marathon - Before You Buy

Marathon - Before You Buy
Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026
Category: Tag: , ,