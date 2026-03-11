You Can Grow A Garden In Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s Bellabel Park – Making For An Unusually Pleasant Endgame

Nintendo has shared some great new details for Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park, in time for Mario Day.

In their latest trailer, they revealed that you can grow the garden in Bellabel Park, making an unexpectedly pleasant endgame.

By winning in the attractions in Tour Plaza or completing the Toad Brigade Training courses in Camp Central, you can earn Bellabel Water.

You can then bring the Bellabel Water back to Bellabel Park, to grow flowers by flowering the sprouts that you prefer.

You can then decorate Bellabel Park to your liking, but there’s something else. Some flowers bloom with new greetings, and some are instrument flowers. So, you can also curate the instruments that get added to the park’s Popland Band.

Since these courses and attractions are multiplayer affairs, it has the unique distinction of being a multiplayer endgame.

Some fans also found a Pikmin in this trailer. See if you can find it below.