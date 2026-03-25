Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream Welcome Version Demo Arrives Nearly A Month Before Launch

If you’re interested, playing the demo will reward you with a Mii hamster costome.

Nintendo has quietly launched a free demo for Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream.

The demo is called Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream Welcome Version, and it’s come nearly a full month before the game’s official launch on April 16.

The demo launched in Europe ahead of the US, but we have a hunch it’ll also go live there in a matter of hours.

As explained by Nintendo of Europe, as well as Nintendo in Japan itself, the demo will reward early players with a Mii hamster costume.

That hamster costume, and your early gameplay data, will carry over to the full game if you decide to pick it up.

As we reported at the start of the year, Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream won’t have any online communication features at launch. But in a way, that will preserve what Tomodachi Life was originally like, with players having fun with the Miis in-game than players outside of it.