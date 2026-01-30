Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream Will Have No Online Communication When It Launches This April

It’s easy to guess why these restrictions have been added in 2026.

Nintendo has made a surprise announcement about their next Switch game, Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream.

They shared this statement to GameXplain:

Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream does not feature any online communication features.

In terms of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 system features, the image transfer function to smart devices, direct posting to social media, and automatic image upload function (only on Nintendo Switch 2) are not enabled for Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream.

This comes shortly after the game’s Nintendo Direct, where they announced its release date of April 16.

It’s still possible to share pictures and clips from the game online, but players will have to do all of it manually. Nintendo also reminded users to comply with their game content guidelines.

Nintendo may have become cautious in reaction to recent controversies around social media content. They may have also seen a recent issue Rockstar faced with GTA Online.

These issues did not exist when previous Tomodachi games were released. Nintendo is treading unknown territory here as much as we are.