GTA Online Has Added A New Banned Word To Profanity Filter

I suppose Rockstar can literally change the rules on the fly.

Rockstar has added a word to GTA Online’s profanity filter.

As shared by PLTytus, the term “charliekirk” has been added as a profane word in the game’s code.

Someone replied to PLTytus that they could still see this word when they type it into chat, to which he responded:

It was never hiding messages from the author, only for recipients.

Last week Rockstar actually relaxed their profanity rules to allow the words “Bullet Club.” But this speaks to an issue on another part of the game, namely the Mission Creator.

Players started making missions in the creator that break Rockstar’s rules, particularly in referencing real life people and events in ways that can harm others.

Rockstar already banned players for doing this, but as TGG argued, they should make a keyword blacklist.

It appears that Rockstar is content to expand their profanity keyword list that applies in all of GTA Online.