Some Gamers Have Already Been Banned From GTA Online For Misuse of Mission Creator

The recent content update for GTA Online has been a blast for many players. There are mansions to buy, the “high life” to live, an old friend to get to see again, and more. However, the thing that arguably is the most important element to the new content is a mission creator. As we’ve covered before, this is an incredibly expansive addition to the online mode, where you can truly create just about any mission you want, even if it’s just you going to get groceries. That’s a lot of power in gamers’ hands. However, as you would expect, some people have already taken that power a bit too far.

As noted on Reddit, some GTA Online players have already been banned from the game mode due to misuse of the mission creator. So, that raises the question, what kind of “misuse” did they do that would get themselves banned? We did get an answer for that in the comments:

“What got them banned is using the names of real people. If they had used a parody name like they did with Avon Hurtz. There wouldn’t be a problem.”

That would indeed be a mean-spirited thing to do and not something to encourage under any circumstances, especially if some of those “real names” that were being used were people who were getting intentionally killed by the players.

Many thanked Rockstar Games for taking action like this:

“I mean the company would face a lot more criticism and it’s better to start now than to let it spiral into something else. They had to have expect this tho.”

Sadly, they’re not wrong; this is absolutely something that “should’ve been expected,” as there were inevitably going to be people who abused the mission creator to create various “fantasies” and darker content than what was intended.

The twist here is that everyone expects this mission creator to grow and expand into the new game. So, in many ways, this is a “test run” for everything that is to come. That’s not a bad thing on the surface, but it shows that Rockstar Games has to work hard to ensure that certain abuses can’t be done as things go forward.

Due to that, many felt that this was a “test run” for the mission creator service. To be clear, there are plenty of people doing fun things in the mission creator mode. Be like them and not the people getting banned.