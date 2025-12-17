Some Players Are Causing “Chaos” In New GTA Online Content

What would you do if you got a mansion? That is the question that GTA Online was asking players once its new content went live. The content itself had been teased for some time, and as a result, many had time to plan out what they would do both inside and outside of their new homes. It’s been an interesting experience seeing what players would do and how others would react to things. The twist, though, is that some people decided to “cause a little chaos” by being as obnoxious to their new high-class neighbors. Specifically, as one Redditor showed, once night fell, they cranked the music up.

If that sounds familiar, it’s something that definitely would play out in TV shows and movies via someone who had just gotten the keys to a nice house or something to that effect. The video itself is funny and worth watching, and the comments were just as funny:

“Dude I am all for this harmless trolling!! I can just imagine these people in their mansions tossing and turning in bed like chickens on a rotisserie! “

Admittedly, that’s a bit mean-spirited, but hey, sometimes you just have to let the music play, regardless of what the others think. Some even noted that due to where this particular mansion is, there are indeed a lot of people being kept awake at night in GTA Online.

“Hahaha yeah that’s the one! Harmless fun here, and as a primary Tongva resident, noticing how almost the majority of players pick this one singular Richman Mansion – it’s impact is widespread!”

Another person brought up that while this may be annoying, it may not actually be the most efficient way to annoy people in the game:

“The funny part is that since you can’t tell if anyone is in a mansion by looking at the map, you could very well be spending your time annoying nobody. Lol.”

While that may sound like a “down point,” you could also use that in your argument about “why you’re doing nothing wrong.” After all, you can’t say you’re intentionally annoying people if you don’t know if people are actually in their homes to annoy!

…and then…someone had to go and ruin the fun:

“The funniest part of this post is OP has no clue mansions are instanced. If you’re inside your mansion, you can’t hear anything except ambient noise. Which is lovely.”

Darn. It’s probably for the best that it’s this way…but darn.