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Rumor: The Next 3D Mario Game Won’t Be Releasing Until 2027

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We shouldn’t say it was delayed because it was never officially announced.

We have a shocker of a rumor about Mario.

NateTheHate claims in his latest video that Nintendo is working on a 3D Mario game, but it won’t be releasing this year.

Nate has been careful not to say it was delayed, and that’s the right thing to do. If the 3D Mario game is real, Nintendo still hasn’t announced it.

While some people would say such a game was internally delayed, we would not know Nintendo’s plans so we can’t really be sure that they intended it for 2026.

Of course, it is disappointing if this is the case, because this year is Mario’s 40 year anniversary. But then again, Nintendo may have learnt the lesson SEGA had to learn the hard way with Sonic 2006.

On the side, Nate connects this to The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time remake releasing this holiday instead, which may come with a special Zelda edition Switch 2 as well.

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