Nintendo Has Announced Mario Day 2026 Festivities And Game Sales For His 40 Year Anniversary

It’s Mario’s Ruby anniversary or something.

Nintendo has revealed the events they are holding in the Americas this month in honor of Mario Day, which is coming next week, on March 10, 2026.

There will be a Super Nintendo World Sweepstakes starting now until May 31, exclusive to Nintendo Today app users. Winners can win a vacation for four at Super Nintendo World in either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort.

Switch Online members can join the Mario Kart World My Nintendo Open Series, live this month. Joining three in-game events can earn you as much as 310 My Nintendo Platinum Points.

There will also be game sales on both the US eShop starting now, and in participating retailers in the US, starting March 8. Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV will be the first Switch 2 game made by Nintendo to go on sale, as part of this event.

There will also be Mario meet-and-greets in Nintendo New York and Nintendo San Francisco, a Lunchables promotion, and more info for the Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

