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Rumor: Is Nintendo Also Releasing A Super Metroid Remake And A New Wario Land?

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Maybe Nintendo has a more stacked 2026 than we all thought after all.

Someone has emerged to bring up even wilder rumors about upcoming Nintendo remakes.

Over the weekend, NateTheHate made a few stunning, and unverified, claims about Nintendo’s plans for 2026 and beyond. They include:

As shared on the /GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by Laughing Luigi, an Italian YouTuber Poro Michele started talking about some of these rumors online before Nate’s podcast, and shared even more games.

As you read on the title, Michele claims that a new Wario Land and a Super Metroid remake are also on the way. While we don’t know anything about Michele the circumstantial evidence indicates that they knew as much as Nate did.

Maybe all or none of this is true, but it at least appears that we need to take these additional rumors as seriously as everything else.

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