New Star Fox Rumor Just As Glen Powell Confirms He Is Fox McCloud In The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

One day in the year of the fox?

Just as we got a Star Fox confirmation, a new rumor has appeared for a new Star Fox game.

Last week, Nintendo surprised everyone by revealing that Fox McCloud was appearing in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Shortly after, Glen Powell revealed in his Instagram that he’s actually voicing Fox.

After that, NateTheHate surprised everyone by revealing in his latest podcast that Nintendo is releasing a new Star Fox game this summer.

It will be a ‘classic style Star Fox Game’, with very good and satisfying visuals, and even online multiplayer. Nate says Nintendo won’t be revealing it in a Direct, but will just randomly announce it this April.

If this is all true, they seem to be capitalizing on, of all things, the Super Mario Galaxy Movie to get the word out. But that would be a great way to get Fox and friends exposed beyond the ‘hardcore fanbase’ and reach out to kids, kids who weren’t around in 1993.