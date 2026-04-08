Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: Nate The Hate Doubles Down On Star Fox Game To Be Revealed On Nintendo Today This April

by

They could announce it today in a minute.

Nate The Hate really wants us to get hyped for Star Fox.

Last week, he revealed that Nintendo is releasing a Star Fox game this year. In fact, it will be releasing this summer.

On Twitter, he doubled down, saying:

I said StarFox will be announced this month via Nintendo Today or Twitter.

And he confirmed that it will be on Nintendo Today this April.

There’s no real new details here, but Nate is putting his reputation on the line for this one. So that is something that we can look forward to.

There is at least one other person who has publicly confirmed that they heard about a Star Fox game. Of course, there could be even more people who have heard about it.

In fact, if the rumors are true, some games press and content creators may have already gotten a chance to play it in a private Nintendo event a few months ago. And no one is talking because they’re under NDA until that Nintendo Today update comes out.

So we’re not sure it’s true now, but when it’s true, then suddenly everyone will have known all along.

Recent Videos

10 BAD Games We Actually ENJOYED

10 BAD Games We Actually ENJOYED
20 Hidden Mechanics Discovered in Recent Games

20 Hidden Mechanics Discovered in Recent Games
What The HELL Is Going On With FORTNITE?

What The HELL Is Going On With FORTNITE?
10 Games That Are CHALLENGING AAA GAMES

10 Games That Are CHALLENGING AAA GAMES
GTA 6 OPEN WORLD SECRET SAUCE REVEALED, NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

GTA 6 OPEN WORLD SECRET SAUCE REVEALED, NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
I Am Jesus Christ - Before You Buy

I Am Jesus Christ - Before You Buy
15 Recent Open World Games That TRULY FEEL ALIVE

15 Recent Open World Games That TRULY FEEL ALIVE
25 Players Who Did The IMPOSSIBLE in Video Games

25 Players Who Did The IMPOSSIBLE in Video Games
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of March 2026

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of March 2026
Category: Tag: , , , ,