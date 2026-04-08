Rumor: Nate The Hate Doubles Down On Star Fox Game To Be Revealed On Nintendo Today This April

They could announce it today in a minute.

Nate The Hate really wants us to get hyped for Star Fox.

Last week, he revealed that Nintendo is releasing a Star Fox game this year. In fact, it will be releasing this summer.

On Twitter, he doubled down, saying:

I said StarFox will be announced this month via Nintendo Today or Twitter.

And he confirmed that it will be on Nintendo Today this April.

There’s no real new details here, but Nate is putting his reputation on the line for this one. So that is something that we can look forward to.

There is at least one other person who has publicly confirmed that they heard about a Star Fox game. Of course, there could be even more people who have heard about it.

In fact, if the rumors are true, some games press and content creators may have already gotten a chance to play it in a private Nintendo event a few months ago. And no one is talking because they’re under NDA until that Nintendo Today update comes out.

So we’re not sure it’s true now, but when it’s true, then suddenly everyone will have known all along.