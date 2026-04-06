Rumored Star Fox Game Is Also Allegedly “Really Funny”

No word on how high it ranks in terms of fun factor.

A new source has talked about the rumored upcoming Star Fox game.

Alex Donaldson was talking about Fox McCloud’s appearance in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie in the latest episode of VGC’s The Video Game Podcast when he slipped into speculation about the Star Fox Switch 2 game that NateTheHate claims is coming.

He then let his own cover slip and said this:

So being honest, I had heard that this was possibly a thing. And the thing that was said to me was, “Oh, the game’s really funny.”

…which suggests perhaps the writing is a focus and that suggests maybe you are going to get a bit of a different vision of [Star Fox].

It sounds like Nintendo saw the value of the story portion of Star Fox this time. But fans will tell you that every new game that’s released since the SNES and Nintendo 64 games haven’t been able to live up to their original game design.

So we’re hopeful that Nintendo will find a new way to introduce this ‘classic Star Fox’ game feel that fans are still looking for.