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Rumor: A Nintendo Direct May Have Been Uploaded To YouTube

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There may be new reasons to hold this Nintendo Direct.

We may already be getting another Nintendo Direct soon.

Famiboards user NinGamer64 shared this information on the forum:

Idk if it has ever meant anything, but the timestamp on Google says the Nintendo Direct archive has been updated.

The Google timestamp doesn’t indicate it’s on YouTube, but of course, the VOD website is where Nintendo has been uploading their Nintendo Directs since they started.

If this turns out to be true, it would have effectively debunked a rumor from Nate The Hate yet again. Of course, Nate turned out to be correct about the existence of a Star Fox game. So one could argue Nintendo might have gotten petty and deliberately made his rumors wrong.

As we found out earlier this week, Nintendo have new unannounced games coming up between September 2026 to March 2027. That would, of course, be the rest of this financial year.

Aside from new games and product announcements, Nintendo may confirm and address the price increases coming to the Switch 2 around the world this September. So it’s just as possible that new reasons emerged for Nintendo to hold a Nintendo Direct.

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