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Rumor: New Mainline God Of War “Due To Be Announced Very Soon”

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This might be the one God of War game that didn’t leak.

Were we supposed to know about a new mainline God of War game by now?

Last week, Nate The Hate shared the rumor of a 3rd party State of Play that’s coming this week, on April 16. This came up in this week’s episode of the Insider Gaming podcast.

Tom Henderson said this:

See, this this was the thing with the – Nate saying it was going to be third party only. I also heard separately, like last month, that the God of War was due to be announced very soon um and in April as well. So, I don’t know.

Tom went on to clarify that this is not the God Of War Trilogy Remaster they announced last February. This will be a real sequel to God of War Ragnarok.

Thus far, we’ve heard rumors of a God of War game set in Egypt, a spinoff starring Faye, and a cancelled God of War live service game by Bluepoint. If that new game is coming, we might hear about it sooner than later.

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