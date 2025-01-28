Rumor: Sony Casting For An Egypt Themed Project (Could This Be God Of War 5?)

This could be an Egypt themed game that has nothing to do with Kratos.

We have an interesting rumor about the next God of War, granted from sketchy sources.

As reported by The Gamepost, Daniel Richtman revealed on his Patreon that Sony is casting Middle Eastern actors for an unknown AAA title. Richtman speculates, but does not know for certain, that this could be for a God of War that will now be exploring Egyptian mythology.

It would certainly be interesting to see Kratos interact with the gods of Egyptian mythology. Egyptology has pervaded popular culture for over a hundred years, but it’s relatively recently that we’ve seen video games explore ancient Egypt in ways that’s truly informative. After Assassin’s Creed Origins, this could conceivably bring an authentic depiction of Egyptian culture that will reach far.

But we will bring up a huge potential plot hole in this scenario fans seem to already be fanboying over. If the original God of War games are set in the period where Grecian mythology around the 12 Labors of Hercules, that would place it vaguely in the 13th century BCE. Subsequently, Kratos would arrive in Scandinavia in time for the Viking age around the 4th century AD.

Around the time of the events of God of War and God of War Ragnarok, Egypt is no longer the vague prehistoric Egypt we imagine in popular culture. At this point, Egypt is ruled by the Ptolemaic Kingdom, started by Alexander the Great’s general Ptolemy I Soter.

This is an Egypt ruled by an invading Grecian power that the people decided to accept as the successors, but not a real continuation, of the lineage of pharaohs. To put it in plain English, Kratos is going to find a lot of familiar things in this land that’s ruled by people who look a lot like him, and that’s if he goes to Egypt immediately after God of War Ragnarok. If he decides to take another 1000 years, we’ll find him closer to modern times, sometime in between the Middle Ages and the Renaissance.

And maybe there are other ways around that; for example, Santa Monica Studio could give Kratos an adventure in Egypt in between Greece and Scandinavia. But there’s some plot holes around this idea that should raise questions if we should even be taking it seriously.

We’ve also reported on a reboot for the God Of War show with Amazon, rumors of a remastered collection of the games set in Greece, and an alleged cancelled live service God Of War title. But we haven’t heard word of plans to make a new God Of War at all. If anything, there’s rumors that Santa Monica Studio is making several unannounced games, including a new IP, and that is more likely to be their next focus. So we think we shouldn’t put that much weight on this until we know for sure. For all we know, Sony’s Egypt themed project may have nothing to do with God of War, and it might not be with Santa Monica Studio at all.