Rumor: Third-Party State of Play On “Unconfirmed” Date Of April 16

May as well reveal it now, I suppose.

We may be getting a State of Play as soon as next week.

Nate The Hate has been dropping hints about the next State of Play, and said this on Twitter:

Since this gained unexpected attention & traction… I’ll share the unconfirmed date I’ve heard for the next potential State of Play: April 16th.

Emphasis on unconfirmed.

He also said this:

Sounds more third-party focused; but I’m not 100% certain.

It seems that Nate The Hate was sitting on this information for a while but was reticent to talk about it until he confirmed all the details. Of course, he’s now unlikely to confirm it before the event actually happens, if it does happen next week.

Interestingly enough, Millie A shared a rumor of her own two weeks ago that Sony was asking around 3rd parties who was interested in joining a State of Play. They may have already gotten enough developers on board to set this State of Play up soon.

Whether there will be anything genuinely new or interesting to see in this event may not be as certain, but we’ll see.