Rumor: Sony Rug-Pulled Bluepoint By Not Telling Them Their “Demon’s Souls Meets God Of War” Game Would Be Live Service

Sony may have been struggling with live service harder than we all thought.

Green Zone Bites, FKA Detective Seeds, shared some disturbing new rumors about Sony’s live service push.

Last week, Sony announced that it would be shutting down Bluepoint Games, 20 years after they opened and five years after Sony acquired them.

Green Zone Bites revealed that Sony told Bluepoint to work on an original God of War game when they acquired them in 2021. This project would take the codename CP13, and was described internally as “Demon’s Souls meets God of War.”

At the end of 2022, Santa Monica Studio designers and a game director join CP13. It was at this point that they were told CP13 is a live service game.

Sony intended CP13 to be live service from the start, but as much as 75 % of Bluepoint pushed back against this.

As you can imagine, internal issues arose in the project, with friction between Bluepoint and Santa Monica Studio. After missing several deadlines, Sony cancelled the project last year.

If these claims are true, they reflect further struggles and issues PlayStation has faced in pushing live service games among their studios.