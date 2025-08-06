Genshin Impact Will Be Leaving The PlayStation 4

It sounds like HoYoverse is preparing Genshin Impact for the next console generation.

HoYoverse has officially announced that Genshin Impact is set to leave the PlayStation 4.

They shared this statement on the HoYoLAB website:

Thank you for your continued support and love for Genshin Impact on PS4®! Due to limitations related to hardware performance and platform application size, we will be discontinuing support and updates for Genshin Impact on PS4® in future versions.

Genshin Impact’s Final Schedule On PlayStation 4

Genshin Impact will be gone from the PlayStation 4 by April 8, 2026, but HoYoverse has shared a schedule of how their exit will play out.

On September 10, 2025, Genshin Impact will be delisted from PlayStation 4. At this point, if you already played the game on PlayStation 4, you can still re-download the game.

On February 25, 2026, PlayStation 4 players will no longer be able to make any in-game purchases. At this point, you can and still claim any items you bought or earned on PlayStation Store for the PlayStation 4.

Finally, all support ends on April 8. You will no longer be able to log back in and play on PlayStation 4.

Your Genshin Impact Progress Should Be OK

HoYoverse made this statement and promise:

These adjustments apply only to Genshin Impact on PS4®. We recommend that Travelers currently playing on PS4® transition to PS5® or other supported platforms to continue enjoying the game.

Your game progress will not be affected. If you have any questions regarding this announcement, please feel free to contact Genshin Impact Customer Service.

So, those players who aren’t active and find out about the delisting months later should still keep their progress. HoYoverse’s account system should allow PlayStation 4 players to carry over onto a new platform.

Where Should PlayStation 4 Players Move?

HoYoverse recommends PlayStation 4 players migrate to PlayStation 5 for one particular reason. If you have unclaimed items on PlayStation Store, you can still claim them on PlayStation 5. They might not be available on other platforms.

But most players will not have that problem. In that case, there should be no issue if you want to move to PC, Android, iOS, or even Xbox Series X|S.

What Does This Mean For Genshin Impact?

We can infer the reason for these changes. 2K Games made the same changes when they moved Grand Theft Auto Online from the 7th to 9th console generations.

Hoyoverse must be preparing Genshin Impact for the 10th generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles. We don’t know if they have Nintendo’s Switch 2 in their future plans as well. But since this is a technology upgrade, they probably won’t be bringing the game to the original Switch anymore.