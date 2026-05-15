Rumor: State Of Play Happening May 24

We have a huge rumor regarding Sony’s next State of Play.

SM Vision, who specializes in Marvel related leaks and rumors, shared this on Twitter:

Scoop

I can confirm that the State of Play will take place on May 24th.

An announcement is expected next week.

So far we haven’t seen any other sources confirm or debunk this claim.

At the end of March, Millie A shared that Sony was reaching out to game developers to prepare this show, which was being planned for late spring to early summer. That’s roughly before the start of the big marketing push from the video game industry this June.

Since SM Vision specializes in Marvel rumors, there’s probably one or more Marvel related games on the event too. Without even saying it, they have also already hinted as Marvel’s Wolverine coming for this show. That’s a claim that AlexandreNGamR has also brought up on their own.

But of course, we don’t know for sure until the official announcement arrives.