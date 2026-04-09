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Rumor: Sony’s “Traditional” (E3) State Of Play Coming Between Late May To Early June, Could Show Marvel’s Wolverine And More

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E3 is the tradition.

We have an interesting rumor about the next State of Play.

French Twitter user AlexandreNGamR claims that Sony’s “traditional” State of Play is already dated in late Mary or early June. He also expects that this is the presentation where Sony will show their big 1st party games, such as Marvel’s Wolverine and the God of War spinoff starring Faye and directed by Cory Barlog.

We certainly have not heard of him before. So why is his rumor worth paying attention to now?

As it turns out, he shared the rumor of a 3rd party State of Play on April 16 a few hours before Nate The Hate shared it. What’s suggested here is that AlexandreNGamR and Nate The Hate corroborate each other.

For what it’s worth, when AlexandreNGamR refers to a “traditional” State of Play, he is alluding to E3. Because video game’s marketing, and its history, is inextricably tied to the now retired annual video game industry event.

June remains the biggest month for video game marketing years after E3 has been retired, as game companies like Sony line up their events on the same month.

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