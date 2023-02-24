Hogwarts Legacy Sells Over 12 Million Units In First Two Weeks

When Hogwarts Legacy was first announced, many gamers were skeptical that it would “live up to the magic” of the books and movies that had made Harry Potter a household name. The main franchise had delved into the video game realm several times thanks to the films’ popularity, but the games’ quality was mixed. However, with the new title, they would diverge from the books and tell an original story. But, to the shock of many, the game was good when it arrived! It offered a robust magical experience that made you feel like you were truly a student at Hogwarts.

So since the quality was good, the only remaining question was how well the game would sell. The franchise is still popular despite a certain spinoff movie franchise going belly up. But the real problem was the creator. Her words and actions made many gamers boycott the game and attempt to dissuade others from getting it. Regardless of whether their attempts worked, the game sold incredibly well in its first two weeks of release.

We say that because Business Insider revealed that Hogwarts Legacy sold over 12 million units in that timeframe! That’s the biggest launch in the history of WB Games, and those sales grossed $850 million. That’s enough to fill several vaults at Gringotts.

As you would expect, the people at WB Games were excited about this result:

“We are so thrilled and proud to see the player response to Hogwarts Legacy from gamers, fans who are new to gaming and reviewers around the world,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “Our development team at Avalanche delivered an amazing, high-quality Wizarding World experience that truly fulfills the fan fantasy of life at Hogwarts and our publishing teams have executed a globally impactful launch campaign.”

One of the ironies of this sales figure is that the game still needs to be fully released. By that, we mean the title is only out on certain systems. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the title will arrive in April, and the Switch version will come in June. So if gamers are waiting to play it on those systems, the sales will have a set of spikes on the way.

With these impressive sales numbers, it’s not hard to imagine that a sequel is coming. It’s also rumored that a TV series based on the game could be coming! In short, the magical world isn’t going anywhere.