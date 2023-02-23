Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete ‘Ghost Of Our Love’ | Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete the 'Ghost Of Your Love' Side Quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with Side Quests. Some are sent to you directly via Owl Mail. Others are marked on your map as you explore the world. Heck, some are just lying around in hidden letters that you stumble across by accident. One such quest is the rather interesting, ‘Ghost Of Our Love’.

This quest has you following a map and solving a simple puzzle to complete. It’s rather simple all things considered, and rather short once you know what you are doing. But, if you don’t have a knack for following maps, you might struggle. That’s where we come in, so let’s get started.

How To Start ‘Ghost Of Our Love’

‘Ghost Of Our Love’ is very missable in Hogwarts Legacy. Not only is it hidden in an out-of-the-way location, but it’s also first encountered during a quest where you are busy doing something else. You can start this quest by reading a letter in the Hogwarts Owlery, which is the tower on the hill just outside the castle.

You can manually go here if you want, although we are not entirely sure if the Owlery can be fully accessed early on. You can, however, get this quest started once you are forced to go to the Owlery during the ‘Olivander’s Heirloom’ quest. The letter is on the top floor, up a set of stairs and a ladder. Cast Revelio to locate it easily.

Finding The Stone Bridge

The map is the hardest part of this quest, as following it requires some understanding of what all the symbols mean and deducing what all of the landmarks are (and where they are).

The map shows a stone bridge, a spell rune, some candles, and a forest. If you check your actual world map in your Field Guide, you can find that there are two stone bridges near the Forbidden Forest. One is close to Hogwarts, and the other is rather close to the forest itself. Make your way to this second bridge. You can use Floo to Fast Travel closer, or go on foot.

Spells & Candles

Once you are on the bridge, the next part of the riddle is to cast a spell to make some candles appear. You may have noticed that the spell rune on your map matches a spell you have been using all game – Lumos. Head to the end of the bridge and cast Lumos to reveal a bundle of floating candles.

It is important to note that it must be night for this to work, so be sure to change the time of day if you want to complete this quest.

These will quickly move away and into the forest. The goal now is to follow those candles. They won’t stop for anyone, so you better be on your toes. They will zip through the forest, head into the river, and then up the banks. They are marked on your map, however, so if you lose track of them, you can quickly locate them again.

Once you have completed this quest, you will be rewarded. What’s more, this quest ends near Jackdaws Tomb, so if you haven’t already done that string of quests, you can get straight back onto the Main Questline. It’s almost like this Side Quest was placed here specifically to get you to where you needed to go. Very sneaky.

That’s all we have for Hogwarts Legacy for the time being. Check out our other Walkthroughs, Lists, and Guides for more Hogwarts content.