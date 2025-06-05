New Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Confirmed For This Month

Cyberpunk 2077 fans are still enjoying their time in Night City. So, get ready, chooms; the game is about to receive new content. It’s been confirmed today through the official Cyberpunk 2077 REDstreams that took place earlier that there is still something else coming our way. So prepare for the next Cyberpunk 2077 DLC news to come out in just a few weeks.

CD Projekt Red is not ready to leave Night City. The video game RPG that was set to be the next grand adventure after The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had quite the disaster out of the gate. I’m sure you all remember that period of the game as memes galore popped up online. Fortunately, CD Projekt Red managed to turn the game around and get a strong following of players.

However, one of the downsides to this was that a significant amount of content planned for the game post-launch was cut. Instead, they released one expansion, and then it was believed the game was essentially over. That wasn’t the case, though, as new DLC continued to find its way to players.

We’re not done yet! Stay tuned for more info about the next Cyberpunk 2077 update coming later this month.



We’ll start spilling the beans closer to the release of patch 2.3 (that’s its name), so for now, we ask for a bit more patience. Let the team cook!🙏 pic.twitter.com/WANfynr33P — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) June 5, 2025

It was just yesterday that we reported that a new DLC was going to come to Cyberpunk 2077. This was through a LinkedIn post by a developer before it was officially announced. Now today, the REDstreams and the global community director for CD Projekt Red have confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 DLC is coming soon.

Nothing was given out other than the fact that this would bring Cyberpunk 2077 to version 2.3. So, what new content is coming to the title is a complete mystery for now. However, as noted in the stream, it is expected to arrive towards the end of this month, and more information about what we can expect from this patch update will be revealed in the coming weeks.

With Cyberpunk 2077 also now launching for the Nintendo Switch 2, there’s a new group of players just now stumbling through Night City. Hopefully, the 2.3 patch will give us enough of a reason to return and experience this game all over again.