Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Reveals More DLC Could Be Coming

CD Projekt Red hyped up Cyberpunk 2077 in a big way. It was a new RPG that had fans eager to dive into, following the incredible success the studio had achieved with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. However, as you all know, that game stumbled out of the gate. Developers were forced to fix the build and clear out the bugs just to get it back on the PlayStation storefront. However, it’s now a well-regarded RPG experience.

Since the game had this big falling out at the start of its release, it was revealed that a lot of content planned for the game was scrapped. Instead, the focus was getting this project turned around again. Fortunately, a major expansion had since been released for fans, which would hopefully tide them over until the next installment. However, a new leak suggests that more DLC is on the way.

This news comes from a Reddit thread that highlights that a LinkedIn writer for Virtuous noted in their listing that they were writing out quests for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC. Thanks to Push Square, we’re learning that section of the profile was removed, but it’s adding more fuel to the fire.

While not directly being handled by CD Projekt Red, Virtuous was brought in to help with the 2.2 patch for Cyberpunk 2077. So, it could be that there is more focus on adding new content to Cyberpunk 2077, just not under the direct hands of CD Projekt Red developers. That is likely a means to free up the internal developers’ time, allowing them to focus on other projects, such as The Witcher 4 and the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

Of course, this is all speculation and rumors right now. There’s been no confirmation that the new DLC is coming quite yet. Perhaps we might learn something about this content during Summer Game Fest this Friday. Meanwhile, this is not the only shred of Cyberpunk-related news to look out for. We recently reported that there might be a new season coming to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.