The Witcher 4 Latest Trailer Helps Showcase The Power Of Unreal Engine

It wasn’t long ago that we learned CD Projekt Red was ditching its own proprietary game engine. This was in favor of using Epic’s Unreal Engine, with one of their next games to use the engine being The Witcher 4. We’ve seen a glimpse of this game not too long ago, where it was confirmed that Ciri would be the leading protagonist this time around. However, we have yet another sneak peek of the game currently in development.

Fans who are eager to set off on another grand adventure in this Witcher universe are waiting to find out when exactly CD Projekt Red will be able to launch this game into the marketplace. Of course, after the developers stumbled out of the gate with Cyberpunk 2077, we’re sure the studio is taking their time on not only developing the game but also when they plan to give it a release date.

It wasn’t until yesterday that we got official word from CD Projekt Red that they would be showing off a tech demo of The Witcher 4 during today’s State of Unreal event. The stream provided a glimpse into the advancements and capabilities of the Unreal Engine. Taking to the stage was a new trailer showcasing a couple of poor individuals being attacked by a beastly monster. Shortly after, we see Ciri is on the trail, tracking it down. However, don’t expect much of a premise to the game here. As mentioned, this was a tech demo to help showcase the Unreal Engine.

The demo, as noted by Eurogamer, also showcased some of the NPCs from a city going about their day before getting another in-game cinematic. Notably, the publication also mentions that CD Projekt Red is sharing what we can expect from a base PlayStation 5 console. It appears to be running at 60 FPS with ray tracing enabled.

You can view one of the cinematic trailers for the game in the video below. As for when we can get our hands on The Witcher 4, we’ll have to practice some patience and wait for CD Projekt Red to answer that question. Of course, we do have a new reason to revisit The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, as that game was previously confirmed to have mod support coming to consoles later this year.