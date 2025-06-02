The Witcher 4 Is Confirmed To Be Showcased During The State of Unreal Event

The Witcher 4 is one of the more anticipated upcoming RPGs. We don’t know just when we’ll get our hands on the game, but we do know full production is underway at CD Projekt Red. Now, we’re finding out that we might get a new look at this upcoming title tomorrow during the annual State of Unreal event.

If you’re unfamiliar with the State of Unreal event, it’s an annual showcase hosted by Epic. It’s their means of sharing the latest updates and content for their Unreal Engine. We know that the State of Unreal event is scheduled for 9:30 AM EST tomorrow. However, today, thanks to an official post from The Witcher X account, we know that The Witcher 4 is going to be used in some capacity to showcase the innovative technology and features provided through the Unreal Engine.

We'll be coming together with @UnrealEngine to present during the State of Unreal.



We’re looking forward to showcasing some of the innovative technology & features that will power The Witcher 4, and beyond.



Join us at #UnrealFest — 9:30 AM ET | 3:30 PM CEST on June 3:… pic.twitter.com/IfrdVM539I — The Witcher (@thewitcher) June 2, 2025

That’s about all we know right now. We don’t even know how much will be shown by the folks behind The Witcher 4. We may see some notable new content that will help share details about this upcoming installment beyond the graphical and performance power behind the game engine. We’ll just have to wait and see what comes out tomorrow, as it’ll be streamed online for fans to tune in. You can, of course, follow the event itself right here.

For those of you who need a quick refresher, while we don’t know too much about the premise, we do know The Witcher 4 will be following Ciri this time around. That said, if you’re itching for more Witcher content, then you might be delighted to know that there’s a new reason to jump back and play The Witcher 3. CD Projekt Red recently confirmed that a mod support system is being implemented for consoles when it comes to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.