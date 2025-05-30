The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Will Officially Get Cross-platform Mod Support

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt mod support is inbound for cross-platform. That’s going to give you another reason to pick this game back up ten years after it initially launched into the marketplace. This tenth anniversary is also the reason we are seeing the surprise update. However, we’re not entirely sure just when exactly the update will be heading our way.

Mod support is a real surprise for console players, and it’s even more surprising that the developers have been working on this feature. Most would have assumed that the focus was entirely moved away from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. With the game now ten years old, we know that there has been full production going on with its successor, The Witcher 4. So, to see this surprise announcement come out, it’s more than welcome. That should give us something to enjoy while we wait for that next major installment.

With that said, the CD Projekt Red team did provide a FAQ section on what to expect. Some of the highlights include that there will be no extra costs for those who wish to download mods via cross-platform mod support. Officially, the supported platforms for mods are PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Unfortunately, not every mod will be available for each platform. It’s noted that due to specific criteria for each platform, you might not see a specific mod pop up on your preferred platform. Now, if you want to make mods, you’ll be able to create and upload the content through The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt REDkit.

Now again, the big question on players’ minds is just when The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt mod support will arrive. Unfortunately, we’ll have to sit and wait to find that out. Developers only noted that the support will arrive through a future patch update.