Does The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Have DLC Coming This Year?

CD Projekt Red has become a household name among many gamers. It wouldn’t be until their breakout RPG release, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, that most gamers put this development team on the radar. Since then, it’s been a studio that fans have paid attention to and eagerly awaited its next game releases. We’ve since seen Cyberpunk 2077 come out, along with confirmation of a sequel and another game coming to the beloved The Witcher franchise.

It’s also said that the Fool’s Theory team is working on not only aiding in The Witcher 4 but also remaking the first installment of the Witcher series. But that might not be the only thing this team is chipping away at. Instead, rumors are still circulating online that there could be something else up Fool’s Theory’s sleeves. If true, they might also have the team working through another DLC expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC Expansion Coming This Year?

2026 just started, and with a fresh slew of games coming our way over the next twelve months, we may all find ourselves looking back a decade. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was a massive hit, but that game was initially released in 2015. It’s received DLC expansions, and we all assumed that the game was closed for good. But that might not be the case, as Eurogamer has pointed out.

A rumor has been going around that there might actually be one more expansion DLC coming to the title. It would be a paid DLC that has a couple of benefits. As Eurogamer noted, this extra bit of funding would help CD Projekt Red financially as they continue to work on the next major release, The Witcher 4. However, it could also serve as a means to help pave the way for the storyline that The Witcher 4 starts off on.

The publication also managed to reach one of the insiders leading the campaign for this rumor, Borys Niespielak. According to the insider, they have verified that the expansion is coming from several sources and have also noted that CD Projekt Red’s recent financial report hinted at new content that might impact their financial results. That piece of content could be the rumored expansion for The Witcher 3.

Of course, it would be fascinating to see whether this actually turns out to be the case. That would mean official development is not quite done using CD Projekt Red’s REDengine. It would also be interesting to see which platforms would receive this expansion. But for now, all we can do is wait and see if there’s anything officially confirmed for this year regarding a new Witcher 3 DLC drop.