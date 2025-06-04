Gameranx

Call of Duty 2026 Campaign Details Potentially Leaked

There are never any shortages when it comes to rumors and supposed leaks in the video game industry. One franchise that continues to generate rumors about future installments is Call of Duty. It’s not surprising, considering it’s a franchise that receives an annual release. However, the latest rumors to emerge don’t pertain to this year’s installment. Instead, we’re getting some potential insight into what to expect next year with Call of Duty 2026.

Again, take this as nothing more than a rumor right now. However, an industry insider on X, TheGhostOfHope, posted that they have heard Call of Duty 2026 is called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 사, otherwise known as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. The game is set to feature a campaign that includes both North and South Korea. Those two will play a big role where you’ll follow three factions 141, SAS, and the Republic of Korea Army.

We’ll apparently be sent out to take down Makarov and Konni Group, which are looking to start a third World War. Meanwhile, it’s noted that we’ll mostly stay modern, but there will be some futuristic tech and weapons. Unfortunately, that’s all we know so far about this installment and again it’s just a rumor right now.

We might be waiting a little while to see how much of this is true. We’re also still waiting to see the big official reveal for this year’s Call of Duty. Of course, there’s bound to be plenty of exciting news coming out these next few days, even if it’s not directly related to the Call of Duty franchise. For instance, later today, we have the next official State of Play event. On Friday, we’ll see Summer Game Fest, and on Sunday, is the Xbox Games Showcase. Expect a lot of new game announcements and updates to some already confirmed games in development as we close out this week.

