The final Mystery found buried deep beneath the surface of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants is called the “A Bull in the Sky” Mystery. This Mystery is tied to several weights and the Tarorus constellation, so it can be challenging to figure out what exactly needs to be done to solve this quest. This guide will show players how to complete the A Bull in the Sky Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants.

How to Complete the A Bull in the Sky Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

This Mystery can be found at the east end of the Mithraeum, the area you unlock near the end of the main quest beneath the Cloaca Maxima sewers. There is a chamber along the eastern hallway that has a strange face carved into the back wall in an archway. Interact with it to have Indy put his hand in its mouth. Rotate a handle in the mouth to open a secret passage that leads into a room with 6 marble columns at the back wall.

Go to the back right corner of the room to find the On Astrological Symbolism Note. This Note will start the Mystery and tell you that you need to create the Tarorus constellation with the stars carved into the marble.

To create the constellation, you will need to put 5 bull-shaped weights found around the room on the pedestals in front of the columns to cause them to spin. Each weight has dots on it, going from 1 to 3 dots. Each dot represents the size of the weight and the number of times the columns will spin. When they are all in the right places, the stars facing Indy will create the right constellation. The first three weights are on an altar at the center of the room. Another is on a bench in the back left corner of the room. The last one is on the ground through a hole in the wall to the left of the entrance.

Here is the correct sequence of weights that you need to put on the pedestals to create the constellation:

2-dot bull on Pedestal #1

No bull on Pedestal #2

3-dot bull on Pedestal #3

2-dot bull on Pedestal #4

No bull on Pedestal #6

1-dot bull on Pedestal #6

1-dot bull on Pedestal #7

Once this is done correctly, a secret compartment will open in the wall to the right of the constellation. Inside this opening is the Nymphus Artifact. Pick up this Mitharic Artifact to complete the Mystery.

You now know how to complete the A Bull in the Sky Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants.