Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants sees the return of Adventure Books that were found throughout the base games. These novels and pamphlets provide bonuses that can help players fight enemies, explore the world, and even track down the secrets that each area has buried within. While there aren’t that many of these books in the new DLC, players will want to make sure they get all of them to gain a little strength. This guide will show players where to find all the Rome Adventure Book locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants.

All Rome Adventure Book Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

A total of 3 Adventure Books can be found in Rome. Each book provides players with abilities or stat boosts and is classified under a different type. These types are Brawling, Survival, Fitness, Combat, and Exploration. Every type except Exploration will require players to spend Adventure Points to unlock the ability. Exploration will provide information on your map for different collectibles and won’t require AP to unlock. Here is our full breakdown of all the books in Rome.

Hard Crust [Combat]

Temporarily inflicts more damage while charged by hearty, whole-grain bread

This book is a reward for opening the safe at the end of the “A Collegial Mystery” Mystery. This safe can be found in the northeast corner of the debate hall on the second floor of the Villa Pia area, the building where The Order of Giants Adventure quest begins.

Vitamins [Combat]

Boosted by fruity vitamins, incoming damage is temporarily reduced

This book can be found in a third-floor apartment in Via Giulia. Go all the way to the northwest corner of the zone. You will need to hop over a wall to reach this area, which is heavily guarded by Blackshirts. Because of this, I suggest wearing the Blackshirts Disguise. Once you’re in this area, go to the north end of the northwest corner to find a scaffolding. Climb all the way to the top of this scaffolding, and you will find a wooden bridge that allows you to walk over to a nearby balcony. This balcony has an open window that allows you to enter an empty apartment. When standing at the entrance, go to the right to find this book on a small table.

Rome Guide [Exploration]

Reveal all Collectibles in the Rome level

This final Adventure Book is in the Pump House, a location you will be forced to visit during the main quest. Right before you go through a hole in the wall to leave the station, look to the right to find this item on some metal beams sitting on the ground.

This is where all the Rome Adventure Book locations are found in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.