Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Gold Path Puzzle Guide

The Gold Path puzzle is one of the final obstacles players will need to overcome in the Vatican City section of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. With deadly fire right under your feet, the danger that this puzzle can pose is one that players will want to avoid. Luckily, I can provide anybody struggling with a clear explanation of how to overcome this final test. This guide will show players how to complete the Gold Path puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Gold Path Puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

This puzzle is found after completing the Fountain Of Confession puzzle. Progress into the underground area and navigate the traps and hallways until you enter the Monastery Courtyard in front of the large ornate door. On both sides of this door are large statues with shields in front of them. The statue on the right is made of Gold and leads to the Gold Path puzzle. Go up the stairs and pull the right lever to open the statue and gain access to the puzzle.

Follow the path until you open a door with a chain and Gold Path Plaque, which you can take a photo of to collect as a Note. Behind this inscribed stone is a room with several towers and circles lining the ground. You will need to move these towers over specific circles will will start to emit fire when the tower is in the right spot. When all towers are in the right spot, you can complete this puzzle.

Go to the far end of the room and turn left to find the first area with chains for the second and third towers. You can move the second tower over the circle that is 4 spaces away from the chain to ignite the fire.

The third tower is important because you will need to put it in the right spot and then use it to reach the area with the chains for the first and fourth towers. Pull the third tower to the space closest to the chain. Then, go back to the middle area and use your whip to climb a pole to reach the top of the tower. Grab onto the tower and Gina will move the tower to the opposite end of the room. at which point you can swing into a hole in the wall to reach a locked area with the other chains.

Move the first tower to the spot that is 4 spaces away from the chain and then move the fourth tower to the spot that is 3 spaces away. You can leave this area by opening the door to the right of the fourth tower.

At the north end of the room is a lever that must be pulled to open the door out of the room If any of the towers aren’t in the right spaces, fire will shoot from the damage and damage you. If all the towers are in the right spots, the door in front of you will open.

Through the door is the Gold Path Forge which you can take a photo of for a Note collectible. Pull the chain in the center of the forge until the door opens and leads you back to the Monastery Courtyard.

Next to the lever is a mold that will fill with molten metal. Pull the ring above the mold with your whip to pour water on it and create the Gold Key. Put this in the ornate door to complete the Gold Path puzzle. You must also complete the Silver Path puzzle to open the door and progress further.

That is our full guide on how to complete the Gold Path puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.