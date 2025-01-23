Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Chamber Of Resonance Puzzle Guide

During the main story quest of the Gizeh region of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, there are several puzzles that players will need to solve to get their hands on the elusive Idol of Ra. One of these puzzles is known as the Chamber of Resonance which tasks players with finding a secret phrase to open a passage further into the caves below. Figuring out where to find the words and the order they must be spoken might be a challenge so allow me to help! This guide will show players how to complete the Chamber Of Resonance puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Chamber Of Resonance Puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Chamber of Resonance can be solved by collecting photos of all of the Adamic symbols on the walls around the circular room. Starting on the left side of the room, there is the Leneph tablet. Going clockwise around the room, the next table is broken and will be repaired later in the puzzle so you can skip it for now. The next tablet is Hat sha-Athon. After that is the final tablet, Vuda.

Go back to the first tablet and look to the left to find a hole at the bottom of the wall that you can crawl through. On the other side of the wall is a dark hallway. Not too far from the entrance is another tablet that can be illuminated by lighting an altar under the tablet. Take a photo of it to get the Eo-shohd. Go to the right of this tablet to find another one on the wall. Light the altar to take a picture of the Lezeem symbol.

At the end of the hall is the missing part of the broken tablet in the central chamber. Use the nearby club to knock down the wall to the right of the stone to return to the chamber and then put the stone in the broken tablet. Take a picture of the now-repaired tablet to get the Al haht sheram.

With all of the photos now taken, go to the table at the base of the central statue to lay out all the photos. You will need to select the photos in the right order to say a specific phrase. Here is the order you need to select the photos:

Photo #2: Heed

Photo #1: The Lord’s

Photo #4: Oath

Photo #6: Protect

Photo #3: The secret

Photo #5: Of the name

Once you select the photos in the right order, the ground beneath your feet will open and allow you to progress further into the temple. This marks the end of the Chamber of Resonance puzzle.

That is our full guide on how to complete the Chamber of Resonance puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.