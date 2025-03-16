There are many collectibles to find in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, with each region you explore having a large set of Field Notes that add some insight to that open world area. The jungle of Sukhothai has many field notes to collect, but they can be hard to track down as you navigate the rivers and trees of the lush region. Players will want to find every Note in the game to unlock the Archivist Achievement. This guide will show players where to find all Sukhothai Field Note locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Sukhothai Field Note Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 59 Field Notes in Sukhothai. These are pages, books, photos, and several other items that you find throughout the region. Here is the full breakdown of where to find all of the Sukhothai Field Notes.

Tom Yum Goong Recipe

Right after arriving in Sukhothai, go to the building to the right of the dirt path that you start on. This Note can be found on a bench outside the door to the building.

Tales of Dread #4

Go back to the dirt road and head toward the hotel until you see a tent to the left of the road. Inside the tent is this comic book.

Rebel Flyer

Go to the building to the left of the hotel and you will find this Note on a table.

Sukhothai Article

Go to the building to the right of the hotel, and you will find this Note on a table.

Rebel Article

Go into the hotel and then turn to the left. You will find this Note on a small, round table.

Flood Article

Go into the room to the right of the check-in desk and you will find this Note on a table between two couches.

Forgotten Page

When you get the key to your room, head inside and look under the bed to find this Note.

Sunan

This Note is unmissable. Progress through the story until you meet Sunan in Khaimuk Saksit Village. When the cutscene that you meet him concludes, he will be added as a Field Note.

Village View

After waking up in Khaimuk Saksit Village, you will be able to explore the area and find a lot of Notes. Go to the western bridge and look east. Take a picture of the village to get this Note.

Pla Pao Recipe

There is a small room to the right of the stairs between where Sunan can be found fishing and the doctor’s office. This Note can be found on a shelf in this room.

Village Doctor

Go to the doctor’s office at the top of the stairs from where you dock your boat when you visit the village. This is where you will find Doctor Noo. Take a picture of him at his desk to collect this Note.

Mak-Yek

Go across the bridge that you took a picture of for the Village View Note to reach the southern part of the village. From the bridge, go west and enter a building. You will find a couple playing Mak-Yek at a table. Take a picture of them to get this Note.

Cooking

Go out the door next to the Mak-Yek players and go down the south-facing stairs. Enter the building at the bottom of the stairs to find a lot of people cooking and eating. Take a picture of them to get this Note.

Coconut Graters

Go out the southern door of the building where you find the Cooking Note. and you will find a villager grating coconuts. Take a picture of them to get this Note.

Village Fisherman

This villager is found to the right of the Coconut Graters. Take a picture of them to get this Note.

Villager Portrait

From the Fisherman, go east until you reach the river that runs through the middle of the village. Go to the west side of this river and underneath the boardwalk is a man standing at a small table. Take a picture of him to get this Note.

Storyteller

Go up the stairs from the previous Note and you will find a group listening to a storyteller inside a nearby building. Take a picture of the room to get this Note.

Sukhothai Research Notes

Go to Sunan’s Hut, the place that you met him the night before. This Note is inside on a shelf.

Rice Farmers

Go back to the building where you find the Pla Pao Recipe. Follow the path that leads north from this building to find the Rice Farm. Take a picture of the people tending the farm to get this Note.

Prayer Grove

This Grove is north of the Rice Farm. Take a picture of the statue and the people praying to it to get this Note.

Village Market

The Market can be found next to the exit of Khaimuk Saksit Village. Go up onto the walkway above the market and take a picture of it to collect this Note.

Uncle Sunan

Go down the stairs near the building that has the Pla Pao Recipe. You will find Sunan fishing. Take a picture of him to get this Note.

Tongdang

Tongdang is the person that you buy the Breathing Device from and can be found in his hut to the southwest of Khaimuk Saksit Village. Take a picture of him to collect this Note.

River Buddha

Follow the river to the southwest of Tongdang’s Hut and you will find a statue of Buddha in the river. Take a picture of it to collect this Note.

Ruins Research

Follow the river to the south of the River Buddha and you will find a stone structure in the water. Climb up onto the structure and you will find this Note.

Wreckage

Go to the south end of the map and you will find a sunken boat in the river. Take a picture of it to collect this Note.

Tree House

During The Kid Who Vanished Fieldwork, you will be sent to the southeast corner of the map. You will find a giant Tree House here. Take a picture of it to collect this Note.

Thot Man Pla Recipe

This Note can be found in a basket at the bottom of the ladder that leads up to the Tree House.

Wat Si Sawai

As you press The Kid Who Vanished Fieldwork, you will be sent to Wat Si Sawai in the southeast corner of the map. Go to the west of the temple’s entrance and take a picture of the ruins to get this Note.

Naga

As you explore Wat Si Sawai during the The Kid Who Vanished Fieldwork. After you complete the Giant Cogwheels puzzle, you will progress through the temple and reach a platform you need to lower to let Gina up to your floor. Next to this platform is a statue of Naga. Take a picture of it to collect this Note.

Shiva

There is a room that is unlocked at the end of the The Kid Who Vanished Fieldwork after you rescue Aran. The room contains a giant statue of Shiva. Take a picture of it to collect this Note.

Delivery Note

Go to the dock to the east of Wat Si Sawai. This Note can be found on a nearby crate.

Fried Egg

This is the cat that lives in Khaimuk Saksit Village and is found next to Sunan while he is fishing. You will collect this Note when you complete The Kid Who Vanished Fieldwork.

Voss’ Camp Entrance

Go to the north end of the jungle and stand on the bridge right outside the restricted area. Take a picture of the base’s entrance to collect this Note.

Bergmann’s Letter

Go into the manor at the center of Voss’ Camp. You can find this Note on a desk in the northeast corner of the first floor.

Voss’ Camp

Go up to the second floor of the manor and step out onto the balcony. Take a picture of the camp to get this Note.

Anti-Comintern Article

Go to the northwest part of Voss’ Camp to find the barracks. The first floor of the barracks has a mess hall. This Note can be found on the long table.

Tales of Dread #5

Go up to the second floor of the barracks and you can find this comic book on one of the bunks.

Elephant Statue

There is a temple where you complete the Elephant In The Room Mystery. Next to the entrance of the ruins is a statue of an elephant. Take a picture of it to collect this Note.

Wat Chana Songkhram

Go to Wat Chana Songkhram, the restricted area south of Voss’ Camp. Climb the northern watch tower and take a picture of the base below to collect this Note.

Tales of Dread #6

Go to the southeast corner of the Wat Chana Songkhram. You will find this comic book spilling out of a box.

Capsized Barges

Go into the river west of Wat Chana Songkhram. You will find two crashed barges in the water. Take a picture of it to collect this Note.

Overgrown Statue

Go to the part of the river that leads to the Waterfall Ruins at the west end of the region. There is a statue of a head under some tree roots. Take a picture of it to collect this Note.

Old Ruins

Go to the northeast corner of the region. In the river is a destroyed bit of wall that was part of the ruins. Take a picture of it to collect this Note.

Wat Sa Si

Wat Sa Si is where you are sent during the Lost in the Past Fieldwork. There is a temple to the south of the camp set up here. Take a picture of the ruins to collect this Note.

Jungle Bruisers

This Note is found in the Sukhothai Boxing Ring. To enter this area, you will need to be wearing the Royal Army Disguise. Once you have this outfit, go to the dock to the northeast of Tongdang’s Hunt at the east end of the region. Interact with the door while wearing the disguise to gain access to the Boxing Ring. Take a picture of the man who pays you for the fights to collect this Note.

Fascist Armory

Go to the Fascist Armory, the restricted area at the south end of the map. Climb the northern watch tower and take a picture of the base below to collect this Note.

Thieving Monkeys

These monkeys can be found as part of the Monkey Business Mystery. Go to the ruins to the northeast of the Armory and you will find an area where a group of monkeys have brought a ton of items they have stolen from the Fascists. Take a picture of the monkeys to get this Note.

Waterfall Tributary

When you are making your way toward the Sukhothai Pyramid during The Blessed Pearl main story quest, you will be traveling up the northwest corner of the river. You will reach a split in the river. Take the right path and go to the end to find this waterfall. Take a picture of it to collect this Note.

Yeak Statue

Go to the end of the left path at the split in the river mentioned above and you will find this statue in the water. Take a picture of it to collect this Note.

Sukhothai Pyramid

After you complete the Khmer Hidden Gate Puzzle, you will enter the water that surrounds the Sukhothai Pyramid. Take a picture of the structure to collect this Note.

Pyramid Tower

After making your way through the water and swimming into the lower entrance of the pyramid, you will enter the structure’s lower level. Take a picture of the interior from the lower entrance to collect this Note.

Giant Mushroom

Throughout the pyramid are Giant Mushrooms that you need to throw spears into to allow you to swing across gaps. Take a picture of the first mushroom on the lower level to get this Note.

Stone Library

Progress through the pyramid until you enter the Stone Library. Take a picture of the room from the entrance to get this Note.

Elephant Skeleton

At the end of the Stone Library is a chamber with an elephant skeleton stuck in some vines. This is the area where you find the giant snake for the first time. Take a picture of the skeleton to collect this Note.

Exploded Opening

This Note can only be discovered during the A Study in Fear Fieldwork. After starting this mission, go to the southeast corner of the map to find the explosion site. Take a picture of the hole in the ground to collect this Note.

Khmer Water Mill

Continue through the A Study in Fear Fieldwork. After escaping the flooded sarcophagus room, climb up on some ruins and take a picture of the nearby water wheel to collect this Note.

Wat Mahathat

Wat Mahathat can be found in the middle of the central island. Go to the south end of the ruins and take a picture of the main temple tower to collect this Note.

Monument Research

Climb up the central tower of Wat Mahathat and go to the north face of the temple to find this Note.

Now you can collect all Sukhothai Field Notes in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.