Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: A Study in Fear Fieldwork Walkthrough

It’s always awkward to randomly run into a former student or teacher and in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Indy does just that in a death trap-laden temple. During the A Study in Fear Fieldwork, Dr. Jones will need to navigate this reunion while also trying to figure out a way to escape this long-buried structure. This guide will show players how to complete the A Study in Fear Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the A Study in Fear Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The A Study in Fear Fieldwork will become available after completing the Sukhothai Pyramid portion of The Blessed Pearl story quest. Once you have finished this part of the quest, you will be directed to Khaimuk Saksit Village. Go meet Pailin in her office. When you interact with her, a cutscene will play that sees an explosion happen somewhere south of the village. After the cutscene ends, make sure to turn around and grab the Demonlition Request Note from Pailin’s desk.

Go to the southeast corner of the map to find the explosion site. After docking your boat and heading toward the archway that leads toward the hole in the ground, look on the sand bags near the entrance to find the Devil Card Note.

After going through the archway, go to the left to find the Dream Journal Note on a crate.

Go back to the archway and go to the right to find the Excavation Orders Note on a different crate.

Now that you have all the Notes that are above ground, you can go to the huge hole in the ground and descend down into the now opened temple.

Follow the path forward until you find a lever next to a door with some carvings in it. Instead of the door opening, the floor will open beneath you. This would-be death trap leads to a new path which ends with a small gap in the wall that you can squeeze through. Once on the other side, a cutscene will play where Indy reunites with a former student named Annika. Together, you and her will need to traverse this temple and escape.

Once the cutscene ends, burn the hay to the right of the door to reveal a lever. Turn the lever to power a nearby pedestal. Annika will now give you the Circle Key which will be used to solve several puzzles throughout the temple.

To the right of Annika is the Symbol Pedestal. Take a picture of it to collect a Note.

The Symbol Pedestal has 3 rings that rotate around. You can put the Circle Key in the center to stop the ring marked with a circle from moving. Go this until the circle lines up with the diamond ring and the cross ring. Once all 3 rings are aligned, remove the key. If this is done correctly, the pedestal will stop moving and the door next to it will open.

Follow the path forward until you reach a giant cogwheel. Jump up onto the nearby rubble to find another lever that will move the cogwheel to create a path deeper into the temple. Behind the wheel is a chamber. You can find the Cross & Circle Key on the ground as well as a ring that you can pull to get water running.

Once the water is running, there is Another Symbol Pedestal in the middle of the chamber. Take a picture of it to collect a Note. Put the Cross & Circle Key into the pedestal until the cross and diamond are aligned. Then, put the Circle Key in the pedestal until the circle ring is aligned with the other rings. Once all the rings are aligned, the nearby door will open.

Follow the path behind the now opened door until you reach a large chamber with a sarcophagus at the center. Go to the left and right of the sarcophagus to find a lever on both sides. Turn both levers to unlock the sarcophagus.

When you open the sarcophagus, the ceilings will produce spikes and start to lower toward you. Use a two-handed weapon to break a brick wall to flood the room. Go to the wall opposite the chamber’s entrance and wait for the water to reach the wooden plank that is in the way of a hole in the wall. Equip the Breathing Device and move the plank to escape the room.

After surfacing from the water, follow the path until you find a carved door with a lever on both sides of it. You will need to turn the lever at the same time as Annika to enter a large chamber with 3 Symbol Pedestals and a large Demon’s Head at the far end of the room. Take a picture of the head to get a Note.

You will need to stop all 3 pedestals to reveal a lever at the center of the room. Each pedestal has an added dash circle in the outer ring of the pedestal. You will need to line up all the symbols with the dash to get the pedestal to stop moving. For the left pedestal, put the Cross & Circle Key in the machine until the cross is aligned with the dash and diamond. Then put the Circle Key in the machine until the circle aligns with all the other symbols. For the right pedestal, do the same thing and put the Cross & Circle Key in the machine until the cross is aligned with the dash and diamond. After that, put the Circle Key in the machine until the circle aligns with all the other symbols.

To align the center Symbol Pedestal, you will need to get the Cross & Diamond Key. You can find this key by going to the southeast corner of the chamber and using your whip to climb the wall. Then swing across the gap to reach the top of a pillar with the Cross & Diamond Key.

Now that you have all 3 keys, go to the middle Symbol Pedestal. Put the Cross & Diamond Key in until the diamond aligns with the dash. Then, use the Cross & Circle Key to get the cross aligned with the dash and diamond. Finally, put the Circle Key in the machine until the circle aligns with all the other symbols. With all 3 pedestals done, go to the altar in the center of the chamber and put each key into the slot that has their symbols next to them. This will unlock a lever.

Pulling the lever will open the Demon’s Head and reveal the Idol of Yaksha. Interact with Annika to play a cutscene.

When the cutscene ends, go to the carved door to the west end of the chamber and interact with the switch next to the door. Annika will betray you and kick you down a trap door.

Progress through the hall that you end up in at the bottom of the trap door. You will hear Annika scream as a door crushes her arm. Open the door and you will find the Annika’s Research and Idol of Yaksha Notes.

Take the idol back to Pailin. Interact with her door to play a cutscene where Indy delivers the idol to her. When the cutscene ends, the A Study in Fear Fieldwork will be completed and will unlock the A Study in Fear Achievement and getting 650 Adventure Points.

You now know how to complete the A Study in Fear Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.