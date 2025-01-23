The desert of Gizeh has several carved stones known as a Stele in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Several ancient slabs are required to progress through the regions main story while the remaining ones are part of side quest. Players will want to know where to find all of these Stelae to learn all the secrets these carvings hold. This guide will show players where to find all Stele locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Stele Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 10 Stalae to find Gizeh. These ancient are found within the tombs of the desert, stowed away in locked areas, or as rewards for completing certain side quests. You will need to get 4 of these Stelae to progress through the region’s Idol of Ra main story quest. The rest of the Stelae locations will be revealed after completing the part of the main story quest where you escape the Nazi Compound. You will need to go back to Nawal’s tent to collect the Second Stelae List after completing that portion of the story. Here is the full breakdown of where to find all the stele locations and how to get them.

Sebek Stele

To the north of the Nazi Recreational Camp, there is an underground tomb. You will need to use a sledgehammer to knock down a wall at the bottom of the stairs. Follow the path behind the wall and you will find wooden door that you can burn with the lighter.

Continue past the door you burnt and you will find a room with pit at the center of it with spikes at the bottom. Use your whip to grab a pole near the ceiling and then swing to a platform beneath the one you where jumped from. There is a lever here that will open a gate on the opposite side of the pit. Use your whip to get across the gap and go into the room behind the now opened gate. In this room is where you will find the Sebek Stele.

Harvest Stele

Go to the Nazi Vehicle Garage, the restricted area to the west of the Sebek Stele. There is a large garage at the north end of the area. Look on workbench to find the Code Letter Note which has the code for a nearby chest. The code is 0805.

Jump into the back of the truck at the enter of the garage to find the locked chest. Use the code to open this chest and you will find the Harvest Stele inside.

Victory Stele

There is a tomb to the southeast of the Khefe Excavation Site. There are a lot of scorpions in this tomb so grab one of the torches and then light it with the lighter. Clear a path to the back wall and burn the hay that is stuffed in a small opening near the ground. Once the hay is burned, you can crawl through this open. On the other side of this path is where you will find the Victory Stele.

Giant Stele

Go to the hole in the ground to the south of Gizeh Village. Use your whip to descend into the hole and use the lighter to burn away some hay. Crawl through this space to find a room with the Giant Stele.

Light Stele

The Light Stele is found at the bottom of the Khentkawes Dig Site at the south end of the Gizeh region. You will explore this area as part of the Secrets of the Queen Mother Fieldwork. At the end of this quest, there will be a weak wall that you can knock down. In the room behind the wall is the Light Stele.

Death Stele

Go into the ruins north of the Gizeh Workers’ Area. There is an entrance to the lower parts of this temple. At the bottom of the stairs is hay you can burn and then crawl through the path it creates.

Once on the other side of the path, you will find a room with a large pit in the center. Use your whip to swing from the two poles near the ceiling to reach the other side of the gap. On the platform at the opposite end of the room is the Death Stele.

Protector Stele

The Protector Stele is found under the Sphinx at the end of the Sanctuary of the Guardians Fieldwork. This stele is found stiing on some stones.

Ra Stele

Go to the west end of the Gizeh region and into the Khafre Excavation Site. You will find an unmarked tomb entrance. At the end of the hall is a weak wall you can knock down with a nearby shovel. Follow the path behind the wall and you will find the hole blocked some hay. Burn it to reach a room with a chain in it. Yank the chain down to open a gate back on the other side of the passage you just use.

You can now find a room with a large gap in the middle. Use your whip to swing across the gap and land on a platform with an open gate. In the area behind this gate is the Ra Stele.

Construction Stele

This Stele is a reward for completing A Savage Predicament Fieldwork. You can start this mission after escaping the Nazi Compound. Go to Gizeh to meet Professor Savage and then go the Khafre Excavation Site to find his assistant Sidney. Once you rescue the young student, return to Gizeh Village and talk to Savage. During the cutscene, he will give you the Construction Stele.

Amon Stele

The final Stele is found in the Nazi Compound. Go into the building in the northeast corner of the restricted area, the same building that Voss’s Office is found in. Go to the floor directly below Voss’s Office and to the east of the war room is a door that requires the Wehrmacht Disguise, which also comes with the Wehrmacht Key. Equip the outfit and then unlock the door with the yellow hexagon. In this storage room is where you will find the Amon Stele.

Turn in the Stelae in the Delivery Boy in the Gizeh Workers’ Area. This will finish the Belongs in a Museum Discovery quest and you will be reward with an Ancient Relic collectible as well as the “It Belongs in a Museum!” Achievement.

You now can find all Stele locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.