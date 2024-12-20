Exploring the world of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle can lead to many different discoveries but getting to the different parts of the open world areas can be a bit time-consuming. Luckily, you are able to Fast Travel between the different sections of an area though this system is a bit different than those seen in many other games. Being able to quickly go from area to area isn’t as simple as opening your map and clicking on a point. You will need to go to specific points in the world in order to get the ability to teleport between areas. This guide will show players how to Fast Travel in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Fast Travel in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

As we said before, you won’t be able to just Fast Travel whenever you want. You will first need to be in an open world part of the game and go to specific landmarks to use the mechanic. Upon entering the first open world section of the game, Vatican City, you can look at your map to see several small black circles across the area. These dots signify street signs that have the name of every area within the Vatican. If walk up to one of these street signs, you can look at the different locations and, if you have already visited the area, will be given the prompt to hold the interact button. When you do this, you will be instantly teleported to the street sign in that area. You will be able to easily spot these street signs since there is a small glint on the top of the pole which can be seen from fairly far away, so make sure you keep an eye out for that if you are trying to find one of these Fast Travel locations.

If you haven’t visited a location, looking at the street sign for that area will give you a locked prompt that won’t be unlocked until you visit that area. Fast Travel only works within a level so you can’t Fast Travel between the different open world areas and must be out of combat to perform the action.

These black circles on maps and the street signs will appear in the other open world sections of the game as well and function the same way. This means you will be able to fast travel between areas that you have visited in every open world region as long as you can find the street signs.

You know now how to fast travel in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.