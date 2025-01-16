Exploring the Gizeh region of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gives players a lot of small quests to discover and complete. One of the Mysteries is called Bright Future and tasks Indy with finding a set of stolen equipment. Find the chest out in the desert as well as the code needed to open it can be a bit tricky. Luckily, any players struggling to complete this quest have come to the right place. This guide will show players how to complete the Bright Future Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Bright Future Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

You can start the Bright Future Mystery by finding the Pohl’s Letter Note in the Nazi Vehicle Garage, the restricted area near the center of the Gizeh map. Go into the tent at the west end of this area and look for the table next to the west entrance of this tent. Picking up this Note will start the Mystery and tell you to go to the barracks and search the bunk of a trooper who stole some equipment.

Go to the tent at the east end of the camp to find the barracks lined with several bunk beds. On the bottom bed of one of these bunks is the Nazi Note which will tell you where to find the equipment that this trooper stole as well as the code that is needed to open the chest the equipment is held in.

The code is 0926.

You can find the chest between the Great Sphinx and the Khentkawes Dig Site. Go onto the diagonal road that is right in the middle of these two locations. Along this road is a truck. Go across the road from the truck and you will find the chest on some bricks at the top of a small hill. Enter the 0926 code to open the chest.

Inside the chest is a bunch of TNT so get away as quickly as possible! When the TNT explodes, you will complete the Bright Future Mystery and will get 225 Adventure Points for your efforts!

You can now complete the Bright Future Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.