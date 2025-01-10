There are many collectibles to find in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with each region you explore having a large set of Field Notes that add some insight to that part open world area. The first area you gain access to, Vatican City, has a lot of Field Notes that players will want to track down especially since finding every Note in the game unlocks the Archivist Achievement. This guide will show players where to find all Vatican City Field Note locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Vatican City Field Note Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 58 Field Notes in Vatican City. These are pages, books, photos, and several other items that you find throughout the region. Here is the full breakdown of where to find all of the Vatican City Field Notes.

Pope Article

This Note can be found in the Castel Sant’Angelo area of Vatican City, which is where you start when first arriving in the region. Climb the wall and go to the top floor of the Chapel of the Condemned. Head the door on a crate is this Note.

Valeria’s Letter

Make your way down the eastern path south of the Chapel of the Condemned until you reach a guard station on the left. On a desk next to the bed is this Note.

Tales of Dread #1

Progress through the area until you reach the western part of the castle. After climbing to the top of the castle, climbing into the tower, and then entering the Courtyard of the Angel. Go to the ground floor area to the left of the courtyard and look for a table in the center part of this area. This is where you will find this comic book.

Gizeh Postcard

Go up to the second floor of the same area where you found the comic book and look on one of the bunk beds to find this Note.

Briscola Flyer

Progress through the rest of the Castel Sant’Angelo part of the level until you reach the main Vatican City section. In the Apostolic Library, go to the first floor and look at the right table to find this flyer on the corner.

Ticket Stub

Go into the Belvedere Courtyard and go to the Blackshirt tent right outside the library’s entrance in the northeast corner. There is a desk here and you can open the drawer that you can open. Inside is a Ticket Stub used to open a nearby chest.

Tales of Dread #2

Go to the north end of Belvedere Courtyard to find a small Blackshirt base. Go into the tent in the southeast corner of this base and you will find this comic book on a desk.

St. Peter Postcard

Sneak into the Blackshirt Barracks in the northwest corner of Vatican City and go to the second floor of the top left part of the base. On the corner of the table is this Note.

Tales of Dread #3

Also in the Blackshirt Barracks, go into the building on the east side of the base and look at the bench inside to find this comic.

Saltimbocca alla Romana Recipe

Go through the gate next to the Belvedere Courtyard Street Sign Fast Travel post and then immediately turn right to find this Note on the bench.

Angry Note

Go all the way to the east end of the city and look at the well across the street from the entrance to the Tower of Nicholas V. This Note is posted on the well.

Risotto ai Funghi Recipe

Go to the building that has the Vatican Post Office in the northeast corner of the city. On a small desk in the hallway along the northern part of the building is this Note.

Ernesto

You will need to purchase the Camera for The Stolen Cat Mummy story mission. This item will allow you to take pictures of certain places to add the pictures to your Notes. You can take a photo of Ernesto, the man who sells you the camera.

Cobblestone Workers

Go to the east end of the city and you will find a group of workers shoveling gravel out of a truck. Take a picture of it with your camera to add the photo to your Notes.

Facade Painting

Go to the alley to the north of the Vatican Post Office building and you will see a group of painters on the wall of the building. Take a photo of it to collect this Note.

Valeria

Go to the area directly west of the Vatican Post Office and you will find Valeria, a nurse that you can turn in Medicine Bottles to get rewards. Take a picture of her to add the photo to your Notes.

Bird Feeding

Go to the garden north of where you found the Saltimbocca alla Romana Recipe and you will find a priest feeding a group of birds. Take a picture of this to add the photo to your Notes.

Coffee Break

Go to the alleyway east of the garden and use your whip to climb the wall. You will find a man sitting at a cafe table. Take a picture of im to add the photo to your Notes.

Stage Construction

Head back to Belvedere Courtyard and look at the big scaffolding at the south end of the area. Take a picture of the large image of Mussolini to collect this Note.

Belvedere Courtyard

Climb the scaffolding and when you reach the balcony, go to the west end of this balcony and look over the courtyard. Take a picture of it to collect the Note.

Ornate Door

Go to the north end of the courtyard and back into the Blackshirt camp. There is a door along the northern wall with special carvings in it. Take a picture of it to collect this Note.

Adjusting Painting

Head back to the library. On your way up the staircase, you will find two priests fiddling with a painting on the wall. Take a picture of this to add the photo to your Notes.

Fixture Work

Also in the staircase, go up to the top floor and you will see a man fixing a light. Take a picture of this to add the photo to your Notes.

Study Group

Once inside the Library, go to the table at the east end of the first floor and take a picture of the nuns studying to collect this Note.

Vatican Apostolic Library

Go up to the top floor and go to the left of the door with the cross on it. From here, look over the Library and take a picture of it.

Antonio

Go into Antonio’s office on the second floor of the Vatican Apostolic Library and take a photo of him.

Vatican Seal

Go to Apostolic Palace and in the center of the building is a staircase with unique carvings on the ceiling. Take a picture of the roof to get this Note.

Marble Statue

Dragon Statue

Apostolic Palace in the southeast part of Vatican City. Go to the center of the building and up to the top of the stairs. There is a room that overlooks the Excavation Site that can be entered by going through the door in the northern part of the top floor of this area or by going out the nearby window and using your whip to swing onto the balcony. Once inside the office, you can find a large dragon statue. Take a photo of it to add it to your Notes.

Vatican Excavation

On the second floor of the room you find the Vatican Seal, go out the window and look over the Excavation Site. Take a picture of the area to collect this Note.

Swiss Guard Postcard

Go into the building on the east corner of the Excavation Site. You can find this postcard on a desk in the west corner of the building.

Lockbox Note

Start the A Savage Discovery Fieldwork and progress through the mission until you gain access to the cellar under the Vatican Post Office in the city’s northeast corner. After going into the cellar and picking up the Stone Fragment, a guard will enter the room. Take out the guard and loot his body to get this Lockbox Note. You can use it to find the code for the chest in the cellar.

Teacher and Apprentice

After rescuing Sydney from the Blackshirt Barracks, go to the Apostolic Library and look at the table near the entrance to the first floor. Take a picture of Sydney and Professor Savage to collect this Note.

Window Cleaning

Go into the Sistine Chapel which is under construction and look at the south end of the building. You can see a group cleaning the windows near the roof and take a photo of them to collect this Note.

Sistine Chapel Ceiling

Go into the main Sitine Chapel room and take a picture of the roof to collect this Note.

Sister Catherine

After finding her Note in the Vatican Post Office and starting The Mad Priest Fieldwork, you can find Sister Catherine in the chapel sitting on a bench. Take a photo of her to add the picture to your Notes.

Great Tower Hall

Go into the Tower of Nicholas V at the city’s east end. Go up to the tower in the center of the entrance area. To get a good photo of this tower, use your whip to latch onto the railing up on the second floor. You can get this Note by taking a photo of the tower in the center of the room.

Sewer Bridge

Also during The Mad Priest Fieldwork, you will be given a key to the Sewers. You reach this area by going down the spiral staircase to the right of the entrance to the tower. At the bottom of the stairs, take a picture of the bridge to collect this Note.

Stolen Artifacts

Progress through the sewer until you reach the locked treasure room in the Apostolic Palace. Take a picture of the room with all the artifacts to collect this Note.

Jerusalem Cross

Progress further into the Tower of Nicholas V and go past the Sacred Wounds puzzle. Once pass the Sacred Wounds mural, go through the crypt until you reach the northwest corner of the area. Jump down into the circle in the center of this area and you will find a carving of the cross on a wall. Take a photo of it.

Tomb Fresco

Continue to go through the crypt until you reach the point that you need to swing across a gap. Get a lit torch and through it across the gap and then swing across the gap. Use the torch to burn a wooden door on the right to open a closed room. Take a picture of the painting on the wall to get this Note.

Tomb of the Warrior Giant

Progress deeper into the crypt until you find the coffin where you get the Giant’s Parchment. Take a picture of the photo coffin to collect this Note.

Oceanus

Go into the tunnel that opens up after you collect the parchment and the bulldozer falls into the crypt. Progress through the tunnel until you reach a post that you can swing from with your whip. Descend down into the area below the post and go into the water. Swim north and then turn to the right to find a small chamber flooded with water. You can take a picture of the Oceanus statue on the north wall to get this Note.

Lover’s Tomb

Progress through the crypt until you swing across a chandelier and then go through the archway in the area to the right. This will lead to a very dark area with a hole in the left wall. Go through the hole and take a picture of the carving on the wall to get this Note.

Nike Statue

Progress to the room that has a large mural painted on the walls and two wooden walkways that you must use your whip to climb up onto. While you can progress further in the area from the first walkway, you need to climb up to the second beam. In the room at the top of this area is a statue of the goddess, Nike. Rake a picture of the statue to get this Note.

Shanghai Article

After you escape the underground, you will see a nun open a previously locked part of the Apostolic Palace. Follow her through the door and then immediately look to the left to find this Note on a workbench.

Chapel Altar

Go up the stairs near the previous Note and take a picture of the altar to collect this Note.

Anchored Airship

After the cutscene where you meet Gina Lombardi, take a picture of the airship that arrived to the Vatican during the cutscene to get this Note.

Washing Tent

After getting the previous picture, use the nearby zipline and then turn around to find a hole in the fence. Drop down to the area below, beat up the guards, and then take a picture of the nearby tent to collect this Note.

Boxing Ring

The area where you find the previous Note is the same place where you get the Blackshirt Disguise. Equip it by selecting it from your inventory. While wearing the Blackshirt Disguise, go to the west end of the map and go south from the Blackshirts Barracks. As you head down this road toward the Sistine Chapel, there will be a passage on the right side of the street that has a staircase. At the bottom of the staircase is a door that you can interact with. If you interact with this door while wearing the disguise and you will able to enter the arena. Take a picture of the boxing ring to collect this Note.

Propaganda Flyer

Return to Castel Sant’Angelo and go to the northeast corner of the area. Right outside the chapel is a locked gate that you can use the Blackshirt Key to unlock. You can use this key when the Blackshirt Disguise is equipped. Go into the alley behind the door to find this Note on a small crate.

Roman Murals

After you deliver the Giant’s Parchment to Father Antonio, you will start the A Nun In Trouble Fieldwork. You will be sent to the Museum Wing garden. in the northeast corner of this area, you will reunite with Gina and start to investigate the museum. In the room you fight two guards, take a picture of the mural on the ground to collect this Note.

Cacao e Pepe Recipe

Also found during the A Nun In Trouble Fieldwork, make your way into Borgia Tower and climb the ladder at the center of the room. Progress up to the next floor and keep going up until you use your whip to reach the floor with a locked door, go up the scaffolding to the next floor. After mantling up the wall, you will see a bunch of boxes to the left that you can squeeze through. In this small area is where you will find this Note.

Secret Room

After you complete the A Nun In Trouble Fieldwork, use a two-handed weapon to knock down the wall in the corner of the interrogation room where you find Giuliana. Take a picture of this small hidden room to collect this Note.

Pendulum Trap

Progress through the main story mission until you reach the underground area beneath the Fountain Of Confession Puzzle. You will find a room with swinging pendulums that you need to platform through. Take a picture of the room to get this Note.

Ornamented Gate

When you reach the Monastery Courtyard, take a picture of the large door with the carvings to collect this Note.

Metatron Statue

After completing the Silver and Gold Path Trails, you will be able to open the Ornamented Gate. Behind the door is a giant statue behind an altar. Take a picture of the statue to get this Note.

Treasure Chamber

Go through the secret passage behind a painting and you will reach the Treasure Chamber. Take a picture of the room to get this final Note.

You now can collect all Vatican City Field Note locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.