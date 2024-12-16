Exploring ancient structures is bound to lead to some secrets being discovered. In Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, there are several quests that players can partake in that lead to hidden secrets long left dormant. These quests are known as Mysteries and the earliest Mystery that players will find in the globetrotting adventure is in the Vatican. With several hidden transcripts and a puzzle involving some paintings, players might need some help in figuring out how to gain access to this secret passage. This guide will show players how to complete the Bulls Of Blood Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Bulls Of Blood Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Bulls of Blood Mystery can be found in the rooms that are part of the central part of Castel Santangelo, the first portion of Vatican City. To start this Mystery, you will need to pick up one of the 3 Notes related to the quest. Each of these Notes will give you hints on how to complete this Mystery. These Notes can be found in any order. You will know you found a Note tied to a Mystery since it will be labeled as a “Mystery Note.”

Russo’s Note

This item can be found on the desk in the southern central room. It sees Father Russo asking Father Amato to clean the passage next to the fireplace, hinting at something hidden in the wall in the northern room.

Angel Courtyard Map

This Note is in the northern room on the desk near the fireplace. It depicts a map that circles the area next to the fireplace and tells you that a card with two bulls on it was found in the fireplace.

Red Bulls Card

This card can be found on the same desk mentioned before right next to the map. It shows two red pulls facing each other. This gives you the solution to the Mystery.

Now that you have all the Notes, it’s time to solve this puzzle. Next to the fireplace are two paintings, each with two bulls facing opposite directions. You must rotate both paintings so that the two red bull heads are facing each other. Once this is done, the wall between the paintings will open up. Inside is the fourth and final Note for this Mystery.

Cesare Borgia’s Letter

The last Note is found right past the opening on a wooden box. It is written by Cesare Borgia and discusses his plans to invade Camerino and enlist the help of Leonardo da Vinci.

Once you pick up this last Note, the Mystery will be completed, awarding you 100 Adventure Points. At the top of the passageway is a lever to open another hidden door. On the other side of this door is a chest that you can get money from.

You now know how to fully complete the Bulls of Blood Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.