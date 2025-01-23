Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: All Artifacts of Africa Locations

Each area of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is filled with different types of collectibles, with the ones the most fitting for Indy’s love of preserving history being the Lost Artifacts. These are items that belong in different parts of the world. In Gizeh, these collectibles are called Lost Artifacts of Africa, and players who want to get their hands on every possible item will want to know where to find them. This guide will show players all Lost Artifacts of Africa locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Lost Artifacts of Africa Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 5 Lost Artifacts of Africa found in Gizeh. These collectibles can be found in any order. Here is our full breakdown of where to find each of their locations.

Jambiya Dagger

The dagger is found at the Temple entrance, an area that can be accessed during the main story quest. After escaping the Nazi Compound, you will be directed to this temple. This is the area that you enter with Dame Nawal and find the mural on the wall. Go through the entrance and then turn right to find a few wooden scaffolding. Climb up the scaffolding closest to the entrance and then jump across to the other one to find this item.

Ba’al Statuette

Go to the southern entrance of Gizeh Village. There will be a parked car near here. Go to the right of this car to find a truck. Climb over the hood of the truck and into the bed to find a crate of bananas. Move this crate to find a chest that you can open. Inside is the Ba’al Statuette.

Ivory Mask

Go to the Great Sphinx. In front of the structure is a wooden bridge and off the side of it is a crashed bulldozer. Look at the wall opposite the bulldozer to find a small gap that you can crouch through. In the room on the opposite side of this hole is where you will find the mask.

Nok Sculpture

Go to the path to the southwest of the Gizeh Workers’ Area. Along this curving path, look to the left wall and you will find a gap that is filled with hay. Use your lighter to burn the hay and then crawl through the opening. You will find the Nok Sculpture in the room on the other side of the opening.

Aduno Koro

Go to the Khentkawes Dig Site, the area at the south end of the Gizeh region. Go to the bottom level of the upper part of the site and go through the passage with a red wire running across the ground. You will drop down further into the temple. Follow the path forward until you reach a room with a large scaffolding and several guards patrolling around it. From the entrance, climb all the scaffolding and go all the way to the right, the southwest corner of the room. Jump over to a platform along the wall and then jump to another platform to the left. This is where you will find the Aduno Koro.

This is where you can find all the Lost Artifacts of Africa locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.