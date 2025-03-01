Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Lost in the Past Fieldwork Walkthrough

While Indiana Jones is famous for his devil may care attitude, there is a Fieldwork mission in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle that forces the famed adventurer to come face-to-face with some of his past failings. This is the Lost in the Past Fieldwork, and this mission will take Indy not through some exotic temple but instead the horrors of his own mind. Some players might struggle to navigate this dreamscape so allow me to help! This guide will show players how to complete the Lost in the Past Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Lost in the Past Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Lost in the Past Fieldwork can be started after completing The Kid Who Vanished Fieldwork. Once that quest is completed, talk to Sunan at the center of Khaimuk Saksit Village. He will tell you of an old myth that leads to Wat Sa Si temple.

Go to the west end of the jungle to find Wat Sa Si temple. There is a Fascist camp set up around this temple. Before heading inside, you will want to get the few Notes around the area first. Go south of the Fascist camp to find the Moon Card Note on a small crate between two chairs.

Head toward the camp and along the dock is a table that has the Poisoning Report Note.

Go under the canopy in the camp to find the Bangkok Postcard on a table.

Now that you have gotten all the Notes in the camp, it’s time to head into Wat Sa Si. Go to the west end of the camp to find a wall with a hole in it that you can crawl under. Once on the other side. You will find a structure that you can enter. Before going inside, grab the Ghost Report Note off a crate next to the entrance.

Head down the stairs inside the temple and squeeze through a gap in the wall to find a chamber with the Nephilim Stone Construction at the center of it. Take a picture of it to collect it as a Note.

Interact with the Stone Construction and Indy will pass out. Now stuck in a dream that takes place at Marshall College. You will need to make your way through the halls of the school. Along the way, a few familiar faces will appear throughout the school. Antonio will appear throughout the school. Keep going around the circle and talk to him when you see him.

Eventually, a door will open that leads into Indy’s office. Inside is Marcus Brody. Talk to him and he will give you the Message from the Past.

Head back to the hallway to find Brody throughout the halls. After going through the halls a few times until you find Indy’s classroom door open.

Inside are 3 relics that you will need to collect. One is the Chachapoyan Fertility Idol collected in the opening of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Great Circle. Another item is the Staff of Ra head piece from Raiders of the Lost Ark. Finally, there is the Cat Statue that started this whole journey.

You will need to put the relics in specific spots on Indy’s desk. Facing the chalkboard, put the Cat Statue on the left side of the desk. Put the Idol in the center of the desk and put the head piece on the right side of the desk. This will reveal an Adamic symbol on the chalkboard. Take a picture of it to get the Heh-zam-eesh Note and progress further in the mission. This word means “rebirth.”

You can now make your way back through the school’s hallway. You will run into Dame Nawal a few times in the halls. Keep going around the halls until you find an open door with a phone on a table in the room. Interact with the phone to play a cutscene.

After the cutscene ends, pick up the Gira’ahn-matu Note from the table. This word means “exodus.”

In the hallway, you will find Ernesto Note on a pedestal and Antonio once again in the hallway.

Go around the jungle-infested hallway until you find an open door with the mural of the crucifixion seen back in Vatican City. You will need to pour wine into the altar and put in the same solution as the Sacred Wounds Puzzle. You can check what number to set each lever on the mural to by looking at the photos on the board hanging on the wall. Here is the breakdown of each lever on the mural:

Bottom Right Lever: 4

Top Left Lever: 2

Middle Left Lever: 3

Bottom Left Lever: 3

Top Right Lever: 2

Once all the levers are in the right position, the wall will open up and allow you to descend under the school. At the end of the staircase is the notebook gifted to Indy by Marion. Interact with it to progress the mission.

Head back up the staircase and you will find the hallway has been flipped and near the door to the Sacred Wounds room is an altar with the Numeral V item.

Progress around the inverted hallway until you find an altar with the Numeral X item. Insert this into the door across the hallway to create the Roman Numeral 11 (XI) and open the door.

Behind the door is a board with the Heh’k-dashu Adamic writing. This word means “temple.” Take a picture of it to get a Note and progress the mission.

Turn around and leave the room to find Indy’s hat on an altar. When you pick it up, a Nephilim giant will appear in front of you and start charging toward Indy. Turn around and run down the long hallway toward the bright light at the end.

When you reach the light, Indy will wake up back in the Wat Sa Si chamber. You will need to put the Adamic writing you saw in the dream in a specific order on the Nephilim Stone Construction. Put “rebirth” on top, “exodus” in the middle, and “temple” on the bottom. This will reveal the Golden Fishing Hook in the Stone Construction. Pick it up to complete this part of the Fieldwork.

Now that you have the Fishing Hook, you can bring it to Sunan. Go back to Khaimuk Saksit Village and put the fishing hook on the crate next to Sunan. Doing this will complete the Lost in the Past Fieldwork, unlocking the Lost in the Past Achievement and getting 800 Adventure Points.

You now know how to complete the Lost in the Past Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.