Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants – Where to find the Via Giulia Cat | Pet the Cat Achievement Guide

Dr. Jones is no stranger to tracking down secrets and hidden items that have long been forgotten, but in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants, the biggest secret that players are most likely to miss is a friendly house cat. IN the Via Giulia area of the game, there is a small feline that can be pet if approached. While there aren’t any in-game bonuses for finding this furry friend, the game does reward players that it down with the “Pet the Cat” Achievement. Whether it’s for the 100% completion of the new DLC or just wanting to see a nice cat while sneaking through Rome, players will want to know how and where to find this secret animal. Luckily, I can point anyone struggling to find this cat in the right direction! This guide will show players where to find the Cat in Via Giulia and unlock the Pet the Cat Achievement in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants.

How to Unlock the Pet the Cat Achievement in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

The Via Giulia area is the Roman street that you explore when attempting to enter Father Ricci’s villa. The Via Giulia Cat is, of course, found in this area, but it is a bit out of the way, so it can be easy to miss. Go all the way to the northwest corner of the zone. You will need to hop over a wall to reach this area, which is heavily guarded by Blackshirts. Because of this, I suggest wearing the Blackshirts Disguise. Once you’re in this area, go to the north end of the northwest corner to find a scaffolding. Climb all the way to the top of this scaffolding and you will find a wooden bridge that allows you to walk over to a nearby balcony. This balcony has an open window that allows you to enter an empty apartment.

Once inside the apartment, you can find this sitting on the ground near the hall that leads to the door. Interact with the cat to pet it. The first time you do this, you will unlock the “Pet the Cat” Achievement.

You can now find the Cat in Via Giulia and unlock the Pet the Cat Achievement in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants.