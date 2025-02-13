Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: All Into the Fire Note Locations | Shanghai Collectible Guide

While Indy usually traverses the world of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle by normal means like planes and boats, the trip to Shanghai is done with the power of an ancient relic. When Indy and Gina arrive in the destroyed city for this brief detour, there are a few collectibles to find. One of these collectibles is the Notes for the Into the Fire Notes story mission in this region. Players will want to know how to get all these Notes to make sure they get all these items to get the Archivist Achievement by getting all the Notes in the game. This guide will show players where to find all the Into the Fire Note locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Into the Fire Note Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 7 Notes that are part of the Into the Fire Adventure quest. These are pages, books, photos, and several other items that you can pick up and discover in areas pertaining to this story quest. Here is the full breakdown of where to find all of the Into the Fire Notes.

Shanghai Drawing

After arriving in Shanghai, progress through the wartorn streets until you enter a small building with a double door at the far end. Interact with the door and it will fall over, leading to an area next to a canal. From the door, turn left and you will find this Note on a small table.

Old Town Canal

Turn around from the previous Note and look toward the destroyed bridge at the end of the canal. Take a picture of this bridge to get this Note.

Crashed Plane

Go across the destroyed bridge and you will find a downed Japanese plane. Take a picture of the plane to get this Note.

Chilling Encounters

Climb the wall to the left of the plane to find this comic book among the rubble.

Chinese Biplane

This Note is unmissable. Go up the path to the left of the destroyed plan and you will be able to see a biplane on a roof across the canal. Take a picture of the plane to get this Note.

Destroyed Bridge

Go to the left of where you took the previous picture and pull down a sign to make a bridge to a nearby rooftop. From this roof, you can see a destroyed bridge that leads back across the canal. Take a picture of the bridged to get this Note.

Xiaolongbao Recipe

Go across the destroyed bridge and before going into the next building, look down at the path beneath the roof you just walked across. Drop down and jump across a gap to find a small room with this Note on a table.

