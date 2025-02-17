Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: How to Complete the Elephant In The Room Mystery

There is a puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle that has players using statues to open several different passages and openings as part of the Sukhothai region has to offer will need to know how to traverse this temple. Luckily, I can break down this quest and help players struggling with any of this puzzle’s steps. This guide will show players how to complete the Elephant In The Room Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

To complete the Elephant in the Room Mystery, you will need to head all the way to the northeast corner of the map towards Voss’ Camp. Go to the north corner of the camp to find a temple with a large elephant statue next to the entrance. Go into this temple to find a large Buddhist statue. Take a picture of the statue to collect a Note for the Mystery and start the quest as well.

At the base of the statue are 3 openings, the left and center ones will be closed with the right one being the only open one. You will need to place an elephant statue on the pressure pad in the right opening to open the other ones. To complete this puzzle, you will need to place an elephant on each of the pressure pads in the openings. You can find an elephant in the wall to the left of the statue. Use your lighter to burn some wood blocking the opening. Put the Elephant Statuette on the pressure pad in the right opening. This will reveal an opening in the wall to the right of the statue with another pressure pad.

Look to the right side of the room to find another hole in the wall next to another entrance to the temple. There is an Elephant Statuette in this hole that you can place on the second pressure pad. This will unlock the left opening under the statue.

Take the Elephant Statuette placed on the right pressure pad under the statue and put it on the left pressure pad. This will open a secret passage to the left of the statue. To the left of the passage entrance is the Rebel Journal Note.

Follow the passage into a chamber with a climbable wall. Swing from a branch to reach the upper part of this chamber and find the third Elephant Statuette. Take this Elephant back to the entrance and to the right of the secret passage is another pressure pad. Put the elephant on this pad to unlock the center opening under the statue.

Now that you have access to all the openings, go back into the central chamber and take the elephant you put on the pressure pad to the right of the statue and put it in the center pressure pad. Once this is here, go back and take the elephant on the secret passage pad and put it on the pressure pad that is in the right opening under the statue. This will mean all of the pressure pads under the statue will have an elephant on them and a secret passage in the right wall of the chamber will open.

Go into the secret chamber and take a picture of the Elephant Skeleton. This will collect the last Note of the quest and will conclude the Elephant in the Room Mystery, rewarding you with 250 Adventure Points.

That is how to complete the Elephant in the Room Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.