Professor Savage makes his first appearance in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle while you explore Vatican City. While Indy helped him save his assistant in the holy city, you will need to do it again in Gizeh during the A Savage Predicament Fieldwork. This quest will take you to a Nazi prison and dig site to track down Sidney and save the hapless boy. This guide will show players how to complete the A Savage Predicament Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

A Savage Predicament Fieldwork Walkthrough in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

This Fieldwork can be started after escaping from the Nazi Compound during the Idol of Ra main story mission. After doing this, you can find Professor Savage in the Gizeh Village near Asmaa, the vendor that sold you the lighter. Talking to the good professor will start the quest. Just as you did in Vatican City, you will need to find Savage’s protege, Sidney.

Go back to the Nazi Compound and into the building at the south end of the restricted area, the same building where you fought Voss. At the east end of the building, you can find the Detention Center on the first floor. Here is the Gantz’s Orders Note which points you in the direction of the Khafre Excavation site at the west end of the map.

In the tent of the center Khafre Excavation Site, look on one of the tables to find the Gantz’s Journal Note to learn that Sidney had been sent into one of the mines.

Look for the mine marked A1 and then head inside. At the end of this tunnel is a hole in the ground that Sidney can be found at the bottom of.

Repel down the hole with your whip to meet with Sidney. After the cutscene meeting with Sidney is done, use a nearby two-handed weapon to break down a weak wall and head deeper into the caves. Follow the path through the tunnel until you reach the point where Sidney leaves you behind and returns to Savage.

Once you have escaped the tunnel, return to Gizeh Village. You can meet Savage and Sidney in the town and he will give you the Construction Stele. After talking to Savage, a cutscene will be played that concludes the A Savage Predicament Fieldwork. You will be rewarded 525 Adventure Points and will also unlock the “A Savage Predicament” Achievement.

That is our full walkthrough of the A Savage Predicament Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.