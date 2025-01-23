Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Three-Eyed Gate Puzzle Guide

The final puzzle of the Gizeh region’s main story quest in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is known as the Three-Eyed Gate. Using mirrors to shine light on a combination of symbols, players will need to create 3 unique symbols to open the locks to a giant stone door. Players will need to know how to crack these locks to find the Idol of Ra locked away behind this gate. This guide will show players how to complete the Three-Eyed Gate puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete the Three-Eyed Gate Puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Three-Eyed Gate is a large door with several symbols on either side of it. In the center of the gate are locks that can be made by shining light at specific combinations of these symbols. To shine the lights, you will need to fix all the mirrors on the opposite side of the room.

The central mirror is already active. To fix the right mirror, you will need to open the left door by shining a light on the same symbol shown on the door. Shine the light on the top symbol on the right side of the door. This will open the left door. Follow the path to the end to find a mirror. Shine the light through the gap in the door to activate the right mirror.

You will now need to open the door on the right of the central chamber. You can do this by shining the center mirror on the middle symbol on the right and then shining the right mirror on the top symbol on the left of the door. This will open the right door. Follow the path behind the door to find a bronze mirror on the ground. Take this mirror through a door to the right of the gate to find the place to put the mirror. This will activate the left mirror.

With all the mirrors now active, you must shine them on the symbols that, when combined, reflect the images on the locks. The first lock requires you to shine a light on the top symbol on the left, the bottom symbol on the left, and the middle symbol on the right. The next lock is moved when the middle symbol on the left, the bottom symbol on the left, and the top symbol on the right. Finally, shine a light on the middle symbol on the left, the middle symbol on the right, and the bottom symbol on the right. When this is all done, the door will open and the Three-Eyed Gate Puzzle will be completed.

That is our full guide on how to complete the Three-Eyed Gate puzzle in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.