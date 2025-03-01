Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Kid Who Vanished Fieldwork Walkthrough

During The Kid Who Vanished Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, players will need to track down the missing nephew of the elder in the Sukhothai village. Doing so will take players deep into a dangerous temple filled with traps and puzzles that can be a splash of cold water for players that aren’t ready for it. Luckily, I can help any players that are struggling with this quest! This guide will show players how to complete The Kid Who Vanished Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete The Kid Who Vanished Fieldwork in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Kid Who Vanished Fieldwork mission will become available after meeting with Tongdang and being prompted to buy the Breathing Device. You don’t need to buy the device; you just need to talk to Tongdang for the first time. After talking to him, return to your boat and the Fieldwork will become active. Gina tells you that Sunan’s nephew, Aran, has gone missing.

Go to the docks southeast of Tongdang’s Hut to find a hidden path covered in foliage. You will need to follow this path to find Aran’s tree house. Make your way up the ladder and into the structure to continue the quest.

After entering the tree house and finishing the cutscene inside, you will need to investigate the interior of the building. In the corner is a board with the Aran Photograph Note.

After exploring a bit, you will find a piece of wood in the ground that can be moved. Under the board of wood is the Hidden Map Note, which will point you toward Wat Si Sawai.

Go to the Wat Si Sawai ruins in the southwest corner of the jungle. There is an entrance that leads down under the central tower of the ruin.

Following the path into the temple will eventually lead you to a passage that is blocked by rubble. Behind this rubble is Aran, who is trapped in a currently inaccessible part of the temple. You and Gina will need to make your way through another part of the temple to reunite with Aran and escape Wat Si Sawai.

In the southwest corner of the room where you find the rubble that has trapped Aran, there is a wooden door with a carving on it. Both you and Gina will need to turn the levers on both sides of the door at the same time to open this door and head deeper into the temple.

Behind the door is a Pipe Slot. Take a picture of it to collect a Note. Near the hole in the ground is a straight Pipe Segment. Pick up the segment and put it in the Pipe Slot to create a path that allows the running water to power the nearby elevator.

At the bottom of the elevator, follow the path to the left and pass through the inactive cogwheels until you find a wall that can be climbed by using a vine. Go over the wall and into a room with a large machine that is called the Giant Cogwheels. Take a picture of it to collect it as a Note.

In the northwest corner of the room is a lever that will send flowing water through the pipe system that runs along the floor. In the center of the room is a straight Pipe Segment. Put this segment into the intersection of the pipes of the ground while facing south. This will open a nearby door. Behind this door is a curved Pipe Segment.

Take the curved segment and put it in the interception while facing south. Then, put the straight Pipe Segment in the opening next to the intersection. You can now push the Giant Cogwheel over a wheel on the ground. Once the Giant Cogwheel is over the wheel, you can pull a lever to return power to all cogwheels in the room you passed through to reach this area.

Head through the cogwheel room until you reach another carved door. Pull the nearby lever to drop a lift down for Gina, and then both of you need to turn the lever on both sides of the door to open it.

Head through the passage behind the carved door and you will find a large room with an intricate pipe system in the floor. You will need to gather all the pipe pieces and get the water to run to 3 places at the same time. Take a picture of the statue at the end of the room to get the Bridge With a Statue Note.

The most important Pipe Segment you need is the T-shaped one. From the end of the room opposite the statue, turn right and go up the destroyed stairs to find the T-shaped Pipe Segment. Take it to the intersection near the start of the pipe system and put it in facing north.

Now that that pipe is placed, go to the left of the room and climb a ladder. At the top of the ladder is a lever that, when turned, will start the running water. Jump across a gap to the right of this lever to find the curved Pipe Segment.

Drop down to the floor below and right under the platform where you found the curved Pipe Segment is a gap in the pipe. Put the curved pipe in this gap facing east to open a nearby door. Go through this door to find the straight Pipe Segment. Replace the curved pipe with the straight one to get the water to flow to one of the spots needed to open the bridge forward. Take the curved Pipe Segment and put it in the gap right at the center of the system to direct the water to the middle spot.

Go to the right side of the room to find an open door. Go down the dark path to find another curved Pipe Segment. Go back to the chamber and there will be a gap in the pipes close to the door you just went through. Put the curved pipe in this gap facing north to complete the puzzle and open the bridge to the next room.

Follow the path in the next room and climb a wooden scaffolding to find another set of carved doors. Interact with it to push it open and finally reunite with Aran. He will lead you into the Warrior’s Chamber. Talk to him in this room to start a cutscene that concludes the Wat Si Sawai portion of this quest.

Now that Aran is safe, you can report back to Sunan. Go to the Khaimuk Saksit Village at the east end of the jungle. At the center of the village is Sunan, fishing off the dock. Interact with him to talk to him and start a cutscene.

After talking to Sunan, you will complete The Kid Who Vanished Fieldwork, unlocking The Kid Who Vanished Achievement and getting 600 Adventure Points. You will also get the Fried Egg Field Note.

After talking to Sunan, you will complete The Kid Who Vanished Fieldwork, unlocking The Kid Who Vanished Achievement and getting 600 Adventure Points. You will also get the Fried Egg Field Note.