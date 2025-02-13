The village at the west end of the Sukhothai region in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is arguably the friendliest place Indy will visit in his journey. Filled with nice people and a few secrets as well, there is a small Mystery quest called Child’s Play that tasks players with following a series of poems and bottled messages to find a hidden reward. Players will want to get their hands on this secret book as it will provide a very powerful ability to combat some of the game’s strongest enemies. This guide will show players how to complete The Child’s Play Mystery Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

How to Complete The Child’s Play Mystery Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

This Mystery can be started by finding a bottle in the shallow water at the bottom of a staircase in Khaimuk Saksit Village. These stairs are next to Uncle Sunan who is sitting on a dock fishing to the right of the Medical Hut. Go down the stairs. pick up the bottle in the water, and smash it to get the First Message Bottle. This Note will steer you in the direction of the next hint.

Go toward the Rice Farm at the north end of the village. There is a tree that is leaning over a small building right to the north of the rice farm. You can see the bottle on the branch of the tree. Use your whip to pull the bottle down, pick it up, and smash it to get the Second Bottle Message.

The Third Bottle Message Note is found on a rock under the bridge near the east end of the village. Smash the bottle to get the final hint for the quest.

The last note will lead you to the south gate at the end of the village. Near this village is a rock that has a box behind it with 3 sticks around it. Open the box to find the Jumbo Shove Adventure Book which will give you the ability to push heavyweight enemies. Picking up the book will complete the Child’s Play Mystery and you will be rewarded with 250 Adventure Points.

You can now complete the Child's Play Mystery in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.