Each area of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is filled with different types of collectibles, with the ones the most fitting for Indy’s love of preserving history being the Lost Artifacts. These are items that belong in different parts of the world. In Sukhothai, these collectibles are called Lost Artifacts of Asia, and players who want to get their hands on every possible item will want to know where to find them. This guide will show players all Lost Artifacts of Asia locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

All Artifacts of Asia Locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

There are a total of 5 Lost Artifacts of Asia found in Sukhothai. These collectibles can be found in any order. Here is our full breakdown of where to find each of their locations.

Ganesha Statue

The Ganesha Statue is found in a secret chamber beneath Voss’ Camp at the north end of the jungle. There are a few ways to enter this chamber. I entered the chamber by taking the path to the right of the stairs leading up to the camp’s central building. Look to the left of this path to find a hole in the wall you can crawl through. Go through this hole and you will find the Ganesha Statue on the altar in the chamber.

Belt Buckle

Between the two unexplorable islands to the south of Tongdang’s Hut is a small river that you can sail down with your boat. At the end of this river is a wall. Go under the water to find a hole in the wall. On the other side will be two stone structures.

Go to the left structure and use the lighter to burn open an opening inside. There is a pond of water in the middle of the structure’s interior. Go into the water and follow the underwater path until you reach the inside of the right stone structure on the right. It’s here that you will find the Belt Buckle Artifact.

Bronze Jue

Near the dock at the south end of the central island is a stone structure that has no way of entering it. There is a bit of hay on the south face of the structure that you can’t reach with your lighter. You will need to burn this hay to reach this Artifact.

Nearby the structure is a small campsite with a pile of fire bombs that you can pick up. By using the Lighter, you can ignite the bomb and then throw it at the hay at the top of the wall. This will reveal a branch. Use your whip to grab onto it and climb the wall. This will allow you to enter the structure and find the Bronze Jue on the ground.

Jomon Mask

This Artifact can be found in Wat Si Sawai, the temple at the southwest corner of the map. You will explore this area during the The Kid Who Vanished Fieldwork.

Once inside the temple, you will need to make your way to the room with all the giant moving gears and cogwheels. Go to the area with the Naga statue depicting a creature with 3 snake heads and climb the platform next to it. Once on the floor above Naga, go through the passage on the left and you will find another set of fire bombs like the ones mentioned with the previous Artifact. Once you have a bomb, turn around and you will see a room with several moving gears that you will need to platform across.

Once you reach the opposite end of the room across the gears, look at the nearby wall to see some hay at the top of it. Throw the bomb at it to reveal a branch you can latch onto with your whip. Climb up to the top of the wall. This is where you will find the Jomon Mask.

Jade Humanoid

This final artifact is found in the temple that is opened by an explosion during the A Study in Fear Fieldwork. After starting the mission, go to the southeast corner of the map to find the explosion site.

Progress through the underground temple until you reach the room with the 3 Symbol Pedestals and the Demon’s Head stone statue. Once here, drop down into the water canal that surrounds the platform with the pedestals. There will be a passage that leads directly under the platform. The Jade Humanoid can be found in the water right under the center of the platform.

This is where you can find all the Lost Artifacts of Asia locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as well as other great games in the future.